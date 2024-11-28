24 hours in pictures, 28 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Roofs blown of houses in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, 28 November 2024, after a severe storm. Strong winds and storm conditions hit parts of Randfontein and Westonaria in Gauteng, causing extensive damage to infrastructure. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring workers of the steel division of ThyssenKrupp protest with dolls at a vigil in Germany, a group of Johannesburg residents and activists protest over water issues in Westbury, workers inflate and secure giant helium balloons to be used in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, and a Mercy For Animals activist dressed in white, and wearing a chicken mask, performing near the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Workers of the steel division of ThyssenKrupp protest with dolls at a vigil in front of the ThyssenKrupp Steel headquarters in Duisburg, Germany, 27 November 2024. Thyssenkrupp’s aims to cut around 5,000 of the current jobs by 2030, with a further 6,000 jobs to be eliminated through spin-offs or sales of activities. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

A group of Johannesburg residents and activists, including Water CAN and Outa, protest, 28 November 2024, in Westbury, over water issues affecting the city. Residents of Westbury and surrounds have experienced water cuts for the past 8 days. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Workers inflate and secure giant helium balloons, which will be a featured part of tomorrow’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2024. The annual parade, which began in 1924, will feature floats and giant helium-filled character balloons led down the street by teams of people. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Thai residents carrying a basin with a dog inside wade through water at a flooded street during a downpour in central Yala, southern province, Thailand, 28 November 2024. Seven provinces in southern Thailand are facing severe flooding after heavy rains caused by a strong northeast monsoon, affecting thousands of people and forcing the closure of schools and roads, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Picture: EPA-EFE/NAKHARIN CHINNAWORNKOMOL

An actor in costume attends a VIP preview of the 50th Russian Antique Salon and Lifestyle Art of Interior at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia, 26 November 2024. The Russian Antique Salon, the largest antique fair in Russia, runs from 27 November to 01 December 2024, and will host more than 250 participants and over 500,000 exhibits. The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Heritage’. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Romanian protesters hold up placards and phone torches during a protest in front of government headquarters against the far-right independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, in Bucharest, Romania, 27 November 2024. Hundreds of students and civil rights activists gathered in the center of Romania’s capital to warn against the victory of far-right independent candidate Calin Georgescu, whose declarations worried human right activists. Protests continue for a third night in a row across Romania’s largest cities against Calin Georgescu, who led in the first round of the presidential race, winning 22.94 percent of the total number of votes, followed by Elena Lasconi, leader of the USR (Save Romania Union), with 19.18 percent. The second round of Romania’s presidential election will be held on 08 December 2024. The placard reads: ‘YOUR CHILDREN ARE STILL FREE!’. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

An internally displaced Palestinian girl washes personal belongings outside a makeshift tent on a windy day in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, 27 November 2024. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Al-Qassam Mosque destroyed as a result of an overnight Israeli air strike on Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza Strip, 27 November 2024. More than 44,200 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Women belonging to feminist collectives protest at the Reclusorio Oriente (East Prison) entrance in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 November 2024. Mexican students and activists demonstrated in the country’s capital to promote the first trial in Latin America for digital violence using Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is shaping up to become the first sentence of its kind in the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

A Mercy For Animals activist dressed in white, wearing chicken mask, performs near the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Eastern India, 27 November 2024. Mercy For Animals India staged the performance to show the grim conditions hens face at factory farms. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A man uses his phone outside Mendez Alvaro Bus Station during a bus drivers’ strike, in Madrid, Spain, 28 November 2024. Spain’s Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) and General Confederation of Labour (CGT) unions have called bus drivers for a nationwide strike from 28 to 29 November to demand better working conditions. Picture: EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

SAPS carrying Lucas Masterpieces Moripe coffin at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on November 28, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Moripe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players the country has produced. He was referred as “the god of football” by adoring fans during the early 1970s in a nod to his natural talents. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Visitors walk inside a room with LED lights at Lantern Festival 2024 in Le Jardin d’Acclimatation in Paris, France, 27 November 2024. Lantern Festival 2024 runs from 29 November to 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

British heavy metal band Iron Maiden’s bassist Steve Harris performs in Santiago, Chile, 27 November 2024. More than 60,000 people packed Estadio Nacional for the first of two performances by Iron Maiden, after a five-year absence. During their return, they are presenting their world tour ‘The Future Past’, launching their latest studio album, ‘Senjutsu’. Picture: EPA-EFE/Javier Mart

