48 hours in pictures, 1 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Papuan students stage a demonstration demanding the right to independence for West Papua in Yogyakarta on December 1, 2024. (Photo by DEVI RAHMAN / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring Calvin Habib celebrating after riding Atticus Finch to victory in the Betway Summer Cup, performers taking part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival, people inspecting the damage after an airstrike in Idlib, northern Syria, and protesters lighting a fire at the base of a makeshift barricade erected in a street in Tbilisi. Calvin Habib celebrates after riding Atticus Finch to victory in the Betway Summer Cup, 30 November 2024, at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen Relatives, friends and comrades of late Ukrainian serviceman Pavlo Vedybida burn smoke flares, during his farewell ceremony at the Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 November 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Pavlo Vedybida, call sign ‘Obolonchyk’, was a former activist in Ukraine’s anti-government protests on the Maidan and took part in ‘anti-terrorist’ operations in the Donetsk region in 2014. He is also the founder of the Right Sector regional branch and the soccer fans movement of Obolon soccer club. After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, he joined the 112th Territorial Defence brigade of the Obolon district, participated in the defense of Kyiv, the battles near Lysychansk, the liberation of Klishchiivka and was killed in action near of Chasovy Yar in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region on 13 November 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen People inspect the damage after an airstrike in Idlib, northern Syria, 01 December 2024. According to the White Helmets, the Syrian civil group in northwestern Syria, at least eight people, including two children, were killed and 63 others injured in airstrikes carried out on residential neighborhoods in Idlib city. Syrian opposition forces led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a large offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, the country’s second-biggest city, triggering counterattacks by Syrian regime forces on opposition-controlled areas as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED AL-RIFAI Karl Geiger of Germany in action during the Men Large Hill Individual competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ruka, Finland, 01 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kimmo Brandt A member of the Presidential guard salutes at the Thiaroye Military Cemetery on December 1, 2024 during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye Massacre. – Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye laid a flower wreath at the Thiaroye cemetery during a ceremony attended by several African leaders as the country marks the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye massacre to honour the African riflemen killed by French colonial forces on 1 December 1944. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) Devotees of the International Society for Krishna Conscioueness (ISKCON) popularly known as the (Hare Krishna) worldwide participate in a special prayer at the Hare Krishna Temple in Chatsworth, south of Durban yestrerday. The prayer was held to a call in a spirit of global harmony and for the protection of all devotees and religious minorities in Bangladesh. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A protestor paints the pavement with red paint symbolizing blood during the one month anniversary of the Novi Sad train station accident in Novi Sad, Serbia, 01 December 2024. Fifteen people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy on 01 November 2024. The station building, which had been renovated and reopened on 05 July 2024, was undergoing further renovations shortly before the collapse. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC A Pakistani woman views a vintage Mercedes-Benz car on display during a show organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and Land Rover in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 November 2024. More than 60 vintage and classic cars were displayed from all across Pakistan. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB Models present creations by NataDi during the Moldova Fashion Days Winter 24/25 show in Chisinau, Moldova, 30 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU KL Rahul of India bats on day two of the Prime Minister’s XI v India tour match at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 01 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH Protesters light a fire at the base of a makeshift barricade erected in a street in Tbilisi during demonstrations against the government’s decision to delay European Union membership talks amid a post-election crisis, early on December 1, 2024. The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in an October 26 parliamentary election that the pro-European opposition said was fraudulent. (Photo by Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP) Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis gather in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on December 1, 2024. 6,500 rabbis and Jewish leaders from over 100 countries have gathered in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the World. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Cars piled up on a road full of mud following the passage of storm bora in Ialyssos, Rhodes, Greece, 01 December 2024. The island of Rhodes has been in a state of emergency for the last few hours as the bad weather from storm Bora is still ongoing. The road network in the municipal units of Ialyssos and Kallithea has been damaged. Kindergartens, elementary schools, high schools, and high schools in Rhodes will be closed on 02 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEFTERIS DAMIANIDIS A reclining Buddha statue is seen surrounded by floodwaters at Wat Phothivihan (Sleeping Buddha temple) in Tumpat, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, 01 December 2024. According to the National Disaster Control Center (NDCC), over 150,000 people have been displaced due to the floods across nine states in Malaysia, while three deaths have been recorded. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL