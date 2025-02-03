24 hours in pictures, 3 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Wouter Kellerman, winner of the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for “Triveni”, poses backstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The LAPD response as protesters block the Santa Ana Freeway during a demonstration in support of immigrants in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2025. US President Donald Trump began his second term on January 20 with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling US immigration. His administration quickly moved to ramp up deportations, including by relaxing rules governing enforcement actions at "sensitive" locations such as schools, churches and workplaces. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP) Darren Wilken (L) faces multiple charges, including multiple counts of possession, creation and distribution of child pornography with 25-year-old web designer, Tiona Megan Moodley (L) during an appearance at the Randburg magistrate's court in Johannesburg, 3 February2025. Picture :Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Mourners carry the body of 27-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Hadoush, who was killed the day before during clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at the al-Aroub camp for Palestinian refugees south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on February 3, 2025. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) Chilean-Mexican musician Mon Laferte on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER People protest against bullfighting, in Mexico City, Mexico 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC ESQUIVEL Units of the Maritime Branch of the Border Guard during an exercise of operations conducted by the Navy within the framework of the 'Gulf' operation in Gdynia, Poland, 03 February 2025. The main purpose of the maneuvers is to improve procedures and cooperation in the protection of maritime critical infrastructure. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ JACKOWSKI Internet personality JaNa Craig on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER An Iranian man flashes the victory sign as he drives next to a wall painting in a street in Tehran, Iran, 03 February 2025. Iran will celebrate its 46th revolution anniversary on 10 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH An Iranian man sits on a bench next to a sculpture in Tehran's Mellat Park on February 3, 2025. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes a 'chillum', a traditional clay pipe, as he leaves after taking a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on an auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men arrive in a procession to take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on an auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Musician iWhoiWhoo on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Protesters attend a rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 02 February 2025. People gathered to protest against the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) cooperation with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after the CDU's motion in the Bundestag won a majority with the help of AfD votes. This is a novelty, as the CDU wanted to maintain a so-called 'firewall' regarding cooperation with the far-right party. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE An Arsenal fan holds up a placard mocking Manchester City striker Erling Haaland during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London, Britain, 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID CLIFF Cynthia Erivo (L) and Janelle Monae on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Musician Cardi B on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER A Nepalese youth receives the vermillion-colored mark 'tika' on her forehead after worshiping Saraswati during the Basanta Panchami festival, at Saraswati temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 February 2025. Basanta Panchami marks the start of spring and Nepalese students and children visit temples to worship the Hindu deity of education, Saraswati. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA