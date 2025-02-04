PICTURES: South Africa celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

This weekend South Africans celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year at two festivals in Gauteng.

Dancers perform, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. The event ushered in the arrival of the Year Of The Snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Chinese New Year celebrations will continue this weekend at China Town Cyrildene. Children enjoy a teacup fairground ride, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. The event ushered in the arrival of the Year Of The Snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Children enjoy a jumping castle, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Dancers perform, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Lion dance performers interact with the audience, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Visitors watch a fireworks display, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Visitors watch a fireworks display, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Fireworks explode during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A dancer performs during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Drummers perform a traditional Chinese act during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Well-wishes are handed out to visitors during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen