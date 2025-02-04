Multimedia

PICTURES: South Africa celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

This weekend South Africans celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year at two festivals in Gauteng.

Chinese Lunar New Year

Dancers perform, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. The event ushered in the arrival of the Year Of The Snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Chinese New Year celebrations will continue this weekend at China Town Cyrildene.

Chinese Lunar New Year
Children enjoy a teacup fairground ride, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. The event ushered in the arrival of the Year Of The Snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Children enjoy a jumping castle, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Dancers perform, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Lion dance performers interact with the audience, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Visitors watch a fireworks display, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Visitors watch a fireworks display, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Fireworks explode during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
A dancer performs during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Drummers perform a traditional Chinese act during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese Lunar New Year
Well-wishes are handed out to visitors during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

