PICTURES: South Africa celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
This weekend South Africans celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year at two festivals in Gauteng.
Dancers perform, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. The event ushered in the arrival of the Year Of The Snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese New Year celebrations will continue this weekend at China Town Cyrildene.
Children enjoy a teacup fairground ride, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. The event ushered in the arrival of the Year Of The Snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Children enjoy a jumping castle, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers perform, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Lion dance performers interact with the audience, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors watch a fireworks display, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors watch a fireworks display, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Fireworks explode during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A dancer performs during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Drummers perform a traditional Chinese act during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Well-wishes are handed out to visitors during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
