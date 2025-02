48 hours in pictures, 2 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A child dressed as a Hindu deity seeks alms during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 1, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

Spanish Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi’s Casa Batllo is lit with the iconic annual mapping by renowned artist Quayola in Barcelona on February 1, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) British music group Soul II Soul’s Charlotte Kelly performs at Monte Casino in Johannesburg, 1 February 2025. Known for hits such as ‘Keep On Movin’ and ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’, Soul II Soul shared the stage with local trio TKZee, DJ’s Admiral and Jahseed Die Fireseed. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray, 1 February 2025, on a chariot before the beginning of the Nagar Yatra procession in Sandton. The Nagar Yatra is a procession of the deities on seven chariots featuring devotional music and dance ahead of the historic opening of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir, the largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the Southern Hemisphere over the weekend. Hundreds of monks and devotees took part in the procession through Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Dancers perform, 1 February 2025, at the Chinese New Year Festival, organised by The Chinese Association, at the Alberton Rugby Club in Alberton. The event ushered in the arrival of the Year Of The Snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen (L-R) Cornel Renn of Germany, Kevin Drury of Canada, Satoshi Furuno of Japan and Adam Kappacher of Austria in action during the 1/8 final of the men's Ski Cross event at the FIS Ski Cross, SX, World Cup, in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, 01 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT A supporter with her face painted with the Scottish flag colours attends the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 1, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) A demonstrator burns a US flag as he takes part in a protest against the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Panama City on February 1, 2025. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) Smoke billows from the site of several explosions during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on February 2, 2025. The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank last month dubbed “Iron Wall” aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of militancy. (Photo by MOHAMMAD MANSOUR / AFP) People hold a placard as students and citizens block one of the bridges in Novi Sad on February 1, 2025, during the demonstration organised for the three-month anniversary of the fatal accident at the train station. Thousands of students block roads and occupy bridges in Serbia’s Novi Sad on Saturday to mark three months since the fatal collapse of a train station roof in the city sparked an anti-corruption movement. The demonstration is the latest in a series of mass protests to rock the Balkan country in the wake of the train station disaster that killed 15 people in the northern Serbian city in November. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) UMkhonto we Sizwe Military War Veterans (MKLWV) pass the guard of honor at Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa, Ekhuruleni, 1 February 2025, during the re-burial service of comrade Matshaba Tshedu. His remains were on board when the CASA 212 Military Aircraft touched down at the Waterkloof Air Force Base on the 25th of September 2024. Comrade Matshaba fell in Zimbabwe in 1986. His body will to laid to rest at Tembisa Heroes Acre. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Tourists walk around the Prambanan temple complex, a 9th-century Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage site in Yogyakarta on February 1, 2025. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) A member of the M23 armed group collects an exploded mortar during a cleanup exercise of the city of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 01 February 2025. The M23 (March 23 Movement) rebel group called for all residents to participate in a cleaning exercise of Goma city, the capital of the North Kivu Province, days after claiming to have captured most of it after launching a large-scale offensive in the east of the DR Congo, which the DR Congo and the UN accuse Rwanda of backing. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER Hindu pilgrims use a hand cart for transportation during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 1, 2025. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) Devotees take part in the Nagar Yatra procession in Sandton, 1 February 2025. Jerome Boehm competes during the German Deer Calling Championship on the sidelines of the Jagd & Hund (Hunting and Dog) trade fair in Dortmund, western Germany, on January 31, 2025. Participants of the Championship imitating the natural calls of deer and other wild animals showcase their skills in different disciplines: The Voice of the Old, Searching Deer, The voice of the top stag in the bald deer herd and the Calling Duel between two equally strong stags at the height of the rut. The Jagd & Hund trade fair presenting new product highlights, services and trends around hunting, nature and dogs will be running until February 2, 2025. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) Firefighter rescue swimmers operate with a high capacity pump to accelerate the lowering of water levels, in a flooded street of Saint-Nicolas-de-Redon, western France, on February 1, 2025. Redon (Ille-et-Vilaine) and the “twenty or so” other communes in the west of France affected by the floods, where the lowering of water levels is expected to be “slow”, will have access to an “accelerated” mechanism for natural disaster status recognition, France’s Interior Minister announced on February 1, 2025. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) Christian worshippers pray following a church service at the Notre Dame d’Afrique Church in Goma on February 2, 2025. The conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo risks escalating into a broader regional war, Burundi’s president said on February 1, 2025, as Africa’s top health agency warned the fighting could spark new outbreaks of serious diseases. The Rwanda-backed armed group M23 has vowed to march on the capital Kinshasa after capturing eastern DRC’s biggest city of Goma. (Photo by Jospin mwisha / AFP) Members of Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, 2 February 2025. This will be the year of the snake. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A demonstrator holds a sign that reads ‘Milei Nazi’ during a national march called by women and LGBTQ pride groups in repudiation of President Javier Milei’s remarks in Davos on feminism and the LGBT community, in Buenos Aires on February 1st, 2025. Political, trade union and civil society sectors march against the advance of Milei’s government on diversity policies. During his first year in office, Milei had dissolved the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, as well as the National Institute Against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 30 January 2025