24 hours in pictures, 30 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Anti-riot police attempt to break up and arrest protesters braced on the ground in a stand off during protests to demand the release of those allegedly abducted by state security agencies in Nairobi on December 30, 2024. Security forces in the East African nation have been accused of carrying out dozens of illegal detentions since youth-led anti-government demonstrations in June and July. Kenyan President William Ruto has promised an end to abductions, following the latest spate of disappearances that have been condemned by rights groups, lawyers and politicians. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)