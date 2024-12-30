Top 10 stories of the day: Is SA government siding with Frelimo in Mozambique? | ConCourt approached over Stilfontein mine | Joburg’s water crisis: What to expect in 2025

Today’s news includes a political analyst questioning South Africa’s foreign policy and predicting the government help the Frelimo party, its fellow liberation movement in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Human rights organisation Macua filed an urgent application with the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to force the state to rescue the illegal miners in the Stilfontein mine.

Then, an even larger water crisis is predicted to hit Johannesburg in 2025, with both the national and provincial governments urged to intervene.

Inconsistencies point to SA government siding with Frelimo in Mozambique unrest

As tensions in Mozambique escalate, a political analyst has lambasted SA’s foreign policy and predicted the ANC-dominated SA government could come to the aid of its fellow liberation movement in that country.

Anti-riot police officers with their dogs walk down Eduardo Mondlane Avenue past burning barricades made by protesters in Maputo. (Alfredo Zuniga/AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent Sydney Mufamadi, South Africa’s national security advisor, as a special envoy to engage with Mozambique leaders amid growing unrest.

Speaking to The Citizen, North West University professor and political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage noted the close relationship of movements in Southern Africa and believes the SA government may show its hand.

Human rights organisation approaches ConCourt to prevent cannibalism at Stilfontein mine

Human rights organisation Macua on Monday said it filed an urgent application with the Constitutional Court to force the state to rescue the illegal miners that it says are trapped in the Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein, North West.

A system of pulleys and ropes installed by members of the South Africa Police Service is set up over an entrance to a disused gold mine shaft in Stilfontein, around 150 kilometres south-west of Johannesburg, 17 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

It also wants resources, such as food, water and medicine, to be sent down the abandoned mineshaft.

Macua said it is concerned about reports that the miners are eating human flesh while trapped in the mine.

Joburg’s water crisis: What to expect in 2025

Johannesburg has faced a tsunami of water issues this year and an expert predicts these are likely to spill over to 2025 causing a larger crisis.

Among the issues are severe infrastructure challenges and critical water shortages pushing the city’s water system to its limits.

Image: iStock

“Joburg Water needs serious scrutiny and possibly intervention by provincial or national government,” warned water expert Carin Bosman.

“It has been months during which they have been struggling to complete even the most basic of maintenance, which have left entire communities without uninterrupted water supply.”

Case against Limpopo man accused of impregnating 13-year-old postponed

On Monday, a 28-year-old man appeared in Seshego Magistrate’s Court on charges of statutory rape.

Ditebogo Frans Gololo is accused of sexual grooming after allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Seshego township in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Gololo was arrested on 26 December 2024, a day after the young girl gave birth to a baby boy.

The case has been postponed to 8 January for bail application and further investigations.

New Year’s dip: Some beaches and routes you may want to avoid

As thousands of South Africans prepare to welcome 2025 at the nation’s beaches, some popular swimming spots are closed or may best be avoided.

Over 90% of eThekwini’s beaches are currently open for swimming. Picture: iStock

Several areas in Cape Town have been identified as having chronic coastal water quality problems, including Central False Bay, Lagoon Beach (Milnerton), Macassar to Gordon’s Bay, and Three Anchor Bay (Sea Point).

But the City of Cape Town’s media manager, Luthando Tyhalibhongo, said that all beaches in the city are open and safe for swimming.

