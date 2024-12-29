48 hours in pictures, 29 December 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A participants poses for a photograph as she parades during Calabar Carnival in Calabar on December 28, 2024. Calabar Carnival is an annual carnival held in Cross River State, Nigeria: it is celebrated every December to mark Christmas celebration yearly. The quality of the festival has grown over the years making it Nigeria’s biggest carnival and an internationally recognized festival. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)
This aerial view shows the remains of a destroyed monument to Syria’s late president Hafez al-Assad, father of ousted president Bashar al-Assad who died in 2000, in Deir Attiyah in the countryside of Damascus on December 28, 2024. The monument in Deir Attiyah was the largest statue of Hafez al-Assad until it was destroyed on December 8 after Bashar al-Assad fled the countrty and Islamist rebels took the capital Damascus. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
Revellers dressed in mock military garb take part in “Els Enfarinats” flour-battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ibi on December 28, 2024. In this 200-year-old traditional winter festival, the participants — known as Els Enfarinats (those covered in flour) — dress in military clothes and stage a mock coup d’etat as they battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers outside the town hall as part of the celebrations of the Day of the Innocents, a traditional day in Spain for pulling pranks. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
Fire and smoke rise from the tail section of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival on December 29, authorities told AFP, with 29 confirmed dead and dramatic video showing the aircraft bursting into flames. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)
A person in costume take part in the traditional Hatillo Mask Festival in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, 28 December 2024. Around 8,000 people, or ‘runners’ from 210 groups dressed in colorful masks and costumes participated in the traditional Hatillo Mask Festival, a tradition rooted in the Spanish Canary Islands. Picture: EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca
A man looks for metal sheets at a dump, to rebuild his home in the city of Mamoudzou, on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, on December 28, 2024. The most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage on December 14, 20274 in France’s poorest department, where relief workers have struggled since then to restore essential services such as water, electricity and communications networks. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP)
A Muslim devotee performs a stunt during a religious procession as a part of the annual Urs festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on December 28, 2024. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP)
A man removes snow off the roof of a houseboat moored in the Jhelum River after winter’s first snowfall in Srinagar on December 28, 2024. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
A man takes a picture as he crosses a bridge after snowfall in a park on the Main river embankment in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on December 29, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Debutantes take a selfie during the 70th International Debutante Ball at The Plaza Hotel in New York, New York, USA, 28 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Followers of Umbanda take part in a ceremony honoring the goddess Yemanja, on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 December 2024. Devotees of Afro-Brazilian religions performed their traditional tribute to Yemanja, worshipped as the goddess of the sea in Umbanda and Candomble rituals. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
Cardinal Vicar of Rome Baldassare Reina opens the Holy Door for the Catholic Holy Year of the Jubilee 2025 in the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome, 29 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Motorcyclists dressed in Santa costumes drive through the streets of Belgrade, Serbia, 28 December 2024. A group of Serbian motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in the Serbian capital for a joint ride to bring Christmas gifts for underprivileged children. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Afghan burqa-clad women ride on the back of a vehicle, in Kandahar on December 29, 2024. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)
