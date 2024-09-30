24 hours in pictures, 30 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring a model presenting a creation by Ottolinger for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection in Paris, damage caused by the storm that started as Hurricane Helene in Rocky Mountain, North Carolina, candles burning at the makeshift memorial for Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, who died after a cycling crash during the 2024 UCI Road and Paracycling Road World Championships in Zurich, and South African members of Jazzart Dance Theatre performing during the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan.

A model presents a creation by Ottolinger for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 29, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

A handout photo made available by the City of Rocky Mountain, North Carolina showing damage caused by the storm that started as Hurricane Helene in Rocky Mountain, North Carolina, USA, on 27 September 2024 (Issued on 29 September 2024). Many parts of the southeastern portion of the United States, including western North Carolina and Tennessee, have been affected by the heavy rains and wind brought by the storm, which has killed at least 64 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/CITY OF ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Candles burn at the makeshift memorial for Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, who died after a cycling crash during the 2024 UCI Road and Paracycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, 29 September 2024. 18-year-old Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer died from her injuries on 27 September 2024 after she crashed the day before in the UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships 2024 junior women’s race. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

A bird sits on a barbed wire in Bern, Switzerland, 28 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Team Prada Luna Rossa Pirelli competes during Day 3 of the 2024 Louis Vuitton Cup final in Barcelona, Spain, 29 September 2024. The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup sailing competition determines the challenger in the 37th America’s Cup to be held in October. Picture: EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at Drieziek Extension 4, South of Johannesburg, 30 September 2024, after overseeing the switch-on of transformers. Residents in the area have not had electricity for the past 7 years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Flames rise from a motercycle set on fire during a protest by the supporters of Shi’ite Muslims bodies, rallying to protest the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during an anti-Israel protest in Karachi, Pakistan, 29 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) said on 28 September 2024 on X (formerly Twitter) that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an overnight strike on Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in a statement on 28 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

South African members of Jazzart Dance Theatre perform during the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi, on September 29, 2024. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

A professional artist performs during “Slum Party” a dance festival in the Oworoshoki district on mainland Lagos on September 29, 2024. (Photo by Olympia DE MAISMONT / AFP)

A Nepalese vegetable vendor collects and cleans the remaining produce from a market that was completely flooded in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 September 2024. At least 193 people are dead by landslides and floods that occurred in all over Nepal due to torentital rainfall on 28 September 2024, according to Nepal Police. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Guest speaker Anzal Alamdar Syed leads in prayer and shares a few thoughts in respect to honour the late leader Hassan Nasrallah, of the Lebanese militia group Hezbollah and all other martyrs during a special prayer commemoration at the Imam Husain AS Mosque in Verulam township, north of Durban on Sunday night. Lebanon announced three days of mourning for Nasrallah on September 28, after a huge Israeli air strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs killing the Hezbollah leader. Until his funeral, Lebanon has declared three days of mourning after an Israeli air strike killing the Hezbollah leader on September 28. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu deity ‘Durga’ at a worshop ahead of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival in Chennai on September 30, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

Estonia’s Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja of the HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM, in action during the 2024 Rally Chile as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Concepcion, Chile, 29 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUAN GONZALEZ

