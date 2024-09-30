PICTURES: Vote for your favourite weather photograph

The public vote for the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 is now open.

This image shows the influence of Saharan dust on Athens during April 2023 and is a reminder of the interconnectivity of weather conditions around the world, an aspect that particularly impressed the judges. Picture: Lesley Hellgeth

Until 17 October, individuals can cast their vote for their favourite image from the competition, which showcases the world’s most striking weather and climate photography.

Organised by the UK’s Royal Meteorological Society, the competition serves as an international platform to raise awareness of environmental issues that put our planet at risk while also depicting the awe-inspiring beauty and power of the weather.

South African photographer Patrick Ryan, has also made it into the shortlist.

Visit rmets.org to vote for your favourite.

Patrick Ryan’s dramatic image shows the impact of climate change in Cape Town, South Africa, where rising temperatures and reduced rainfall have increased the probability of wildfires. To capture this image, Patrick went to extraordinary lengths. He trained and embedded with wildland firefighters, deploying with them to the front line to “capture an honest view of the extreme world” in which they operate. This photograph was taken as the fire became out of control, forcing the firefighters to flee. Picture: Patrick Ryan

Photographer Mark McColl braved temperatures of minus 10°C to capture this stunning shot of the Barnweil Monument. Particularly interesting are the shadows which the trees cast on the mist, only visible due to the height of Mark’s drone above the mist layer. Picture: Mark McColl

Photographer Graeme Youngson managed to stay dry by taking this shot from inside an Aberdeen bus shelter. His subject, a young woman braving the elements to catch her bus, wasn’t so lucky. Picture: Graeme Youngson

This image shows the effects of drought and human interference with river flow on the Teesta River, which flows through India and Bangladesh and merges with the Brahmaputra River. Using a drone, photographer Md Shafiul Islam captured the scene in the Haripur region of the Gaibandha district. Picture: Md Shafiul Islam

Captured by photographer Gerson Turelly, this image shows the centre of Porto Alegre, Brazil, during the devastating Rio Grande do Sul floods in Spring 2024. In this image, a road has turned into a waterway down which a young man paddles his kayak. Picture: Gerson Turelly

During ascent of the Wolowiec Peak in the Tatra Mountains, Poland, photographer Adam Lada snapped this view of a ridge, along which fellow climbers appear as black specks on the white snow. Picture: Adam Lada

Photographer Jamie Russell took advantage of sea and air to capture this image with a drone. He managed to capture two British icons: the white chalk stacks of The Needles and a downpour! To top this image off, the Isle of Wight is perfectly crowned with a rainbow. Picture: Jamie Russell

This spectacular image was taken on the edge of a misty mountain in Kalaw, Myanmar. The photographer described how the “clouds swiftly rolled in before sunrise, cloaking the landscape. As the sun emerged, golden rays pierced through the mist, illuminating the scene with a mystical light, showcasing the beauty of weather’s unpredictable charm.” Picture: Aung Chan Thar

This close-up image of twigs and branches encased in ice after a particularly intense freezing rain event was captured to the east of Cologne, Germany. Picture: Andrea Kleene

