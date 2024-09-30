PICTURES: Vote for your favourite weather photograph
The public vote for the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 is now open.
This image shows the influence of Saharan dust on Athens during April 2023 and is a reminder of the interconnectivity of weather conditions around the world, an aspect that particularly impressed the judges. Picture: Lesley Hellgeth
Until 17 October, individuals can cast their vote for their favourite image from the competition, which showcases the world’s most striking weather and climate photography.
Organised by the UK’s Royal Meteorological Society, the competition serves as an international platform to raise awareness of environmental issues that put our planet at risk while also depicting the awe-inspiring beauty and power of the weather.
South African photographer Patrick Ryan, has also made it into the shortlist.