PICTURES: Post-apartheid South Africa exhibition opens in Miami
South African award-winning photojournalist Alon Skuy’s latest exhibition A Beautiful Struggle: A Journey Through Post-Apartheid Realities opened in Miami, Florida, this weekend.
Nelson Mandela, photographed during a visit from a young soccer team, from Bree Primary School, in Mayfair, JHB. The team won the 2008 Danone Nations Cup and represented South Africa in France. Picture: Alon Skuy
The exhibition aims to capture and reflect upon a series of multifaceted experiences of South Africans and the nation itself in this contemporary post-apartheid era, with not only its unfathomable strength and endless celebration, but also its continued violence and entrenched hierarchies. Here we bring you a selection of his images.
The exhibition was made possible by the generous support of CreARTE through the Perez Family Foundation and the Miami Foundation, along with The Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab and Iris PhotoCollective.