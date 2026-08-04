24 hours in pictures, 4 August 2026

Pallbearers carry a coffin during the memorial service of Nothabo Zandile Khumalo and her two daughters at The Brethren in Christ Church in Bulawayo on August 4, 2026. More than 2,000 people attended the funeral in Zimbabwe on August 4 of a woman and her two daughters murdered in their home in Britain last month allegedly by her husband. Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, was arrested in South Africa on July 10 and is facing extradition. The bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, arrived in Zimbabwe’s second city Bulawayo on August 3. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)