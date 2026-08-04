PICTURES: Hindu devotees brave the flames during Benoni fire-walking festival

The Theemithi fire-walking ceremony marked the conclusion of the annual 10-day Aadi Muthumariamman fire-walking festival.
Hundreds of worshippers gathered at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni on Sunday to fulfil sacred vows through acts of devotion and faith, while the festival featured daily prayers, colourful processions, Vedic chanting, sacred homams and other religious observances.
A Hindu devotee takes part in preparing the temple, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees take part in rituals, 2 August 2026, during the Theemithi fire-walking ceremony at the Shri Anantha Muthumariamman Temple in New Modder, Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen