24 hours in pictures, 4 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A vintage Citroen car decorated with gemstones is on display at the Essen Motor Show in Essen, western Germany on December 4, 2024. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

People look at the Capitol Christmas tree ornaments during the US Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2024. The 2024 tree is an 80-foot Sitka spruce from the Wrangell District Region in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW A South Western Railway train passes over the River Mole as it makes its way to Dorking on December 04, 2024 in Guildford, United Kingdom. Legislation to renationalize British rail services has received Royal Ascent, with new operating body Great British Rail set to take control of services. Under the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act 2024, South Western Railway will be the first to come under public ownership in 2025, with c2c and Greater Anglia to follow later next year. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) A sacred Buddha tooth relic, on loan from Lingguang Temple in Beijing, is escorted in a procession before its temporary enshrinement in Sanam Luang in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on December 4, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) A Syrian Kurdish woman, fleeing from north of Aleppo, stands leaning on a bullet-riddled wall upon arriving in Tabqa, on the western outskirts of Raqa, on December 4, 2024. Syrian government forces launched a counterattack against Islamist-led rebels around the key city of Hama on December 4 after suffering a string of staggering losses, a war monitor said. Syrian Kurds fleeing an onslaught by Ankara-backed groups that seized the town where they were living began arriving in Kurdish-held safe areas further east, a local official said. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) This photograph shows a construction site of the new ‘Mareterra’ district during its inauguration in Monaco, on December 4, 2024. On December 4, 2024, Monaco’s Prince Albert II inaugurated the new ‘Mareterra’ district, a huge property development that has enabled the tiny Mediterranean principality to gobble up six hectares of sea. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) Students march against the October election results as they return home from their final secondary school exams, in Maputo, Mozambique, 04 December 2024. The Mozambican capital was once again taken over by barricades, burning tires and vehicles in a new post-election protest. In recent weeks, demonstrators and supporters of former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who is currently in exile, have been challenging the results of the disputed general election held in October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUISA NHANTUMBO A man looks on inside a car near damaged houses after they were impacted by floodwaters in Tumpat, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, 04 December 2024. According to the National Disaster Control Center (NDCC), over 60,000 people have been displaced due to floods nationwide across seven states. Kelantan has been forecasted to face a second wave of floods on 04 December, according to the Kelantan state government on media social. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and civic groups hold placards and candlelights during a demonstration calling for the dismissal and impeachment of South Korean president in Seoul, South Korea, 04 December 2024. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an impeachment motion from opposition lawmakers after he declared and then reversed martial law overnight, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN Israeli troops move between destroyed houses, in the south Lebanon village of Meiss El-Jabal, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 04 December 2024. A 60-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah came into force on 27 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI Fishermen steer boats during sunset along the banks of Brahmaputra river in Guwahati on December 4, 2024. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to appear at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at Parliament in London, Britain, 04 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Wife of France’s President Brigitte Macron (L) and Britain’s Queen Camilla (R) react as they attend the “Entente Litteraire” Prize Award Ceremony at the French Ambassador’s Residence, in London, on December 4, 2024. The prize is awarded to books aimed at teenagers and young adults and helps to

promote literature from all corners of the UK and France, shining a light on Franco-British literary talent. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / POOL / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 3 December 2024