24 hours in pictures, 5 December 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People visit the ‘The Great Elephant Migration’exhibition in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 04 December 2024. The Great Elephant Migration, a free public art exhibition of 100 life-size Indian elephant sculptures handcrafted from the stalks of an invasive weed called Lantana camara by an artisan collective from India, is on display in Miami Beach as one of the parallel events of Art Basel Miami Beach 2024. Each elephant is for sale to support wildlife conservation. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
An anti-government fighter carries a rocket to be used against regime forces, in the northern outskirts of Syria’s west-central city of Hama on December 4, 2024. Syrian government forces pressed a counterattack against Islamist-led rebels around the key city of Hama on December 4 after suffering a string of staggering losses further north, a war monitor said. (Photo by Bakr AL KASSEM / AFP)
A clown reacts during a parade commemorating the National Day of the Salvadoran Clown, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 04 December 2024. Numerous clowns paraded while dressed in their characteristic costumes through one of the main streets of San Salvador on the occasion of their national day which has been celebrated since 2014 by legislative decree. Picture: EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
A prop from ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ is on display at the press preview of ‘A Week of Hollywood Legends’ auction at Julien’s Studios in Gardena, California, USA, 04 December 2024. The auction will commence on 10 December 2024 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, CA. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit for the first time this season during the annual lighting ceremony in New York, New York, USA, 04 December 2024. The 74-foot tall tree is decorated with over 50,000 LED lights and is major tourist attraction during the holiday season. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDOROVA
Republic of Korea Marine Corps veterans have their heads shaved during a demonstration calling for the dismissal and impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, 05 December 2024. South Korean President Yoon Suk yeol faces an impeachment motion from opposition lawmakers after declaring and then reversing martial law overnight, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Boxing coach and former boxer, George Khosi (L) spares with one of his boxing students Ruaan van der Hoven (C) at his Hillbrow Boxing Gym, Johannesburg, South Africa, 05 December 2024. The gym is in one of the country’s most dangerous inner city areas and is built in a disused petrol station. Both male and female boxers from all races train with George Khosi. Khosi was once The Soweto Super Middleweight boxing champion until one day in 1997, robbers shot him in both legs and the right eye, thus ending his boxing career. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Unionized workers of the national railway operator Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) gestures during a general strike in Seoul, South Korea, 05 December 2024. South Korea’s largest railway workers’ union launched the strike after failing to reach a wage agreement. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAN MYUNG-GU
People exercise at the Maidan, an urban park, amid foggy conditions in Kolkata on December 5, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
People ride on a caroussel as they visit a Christmas fair at the central Roemer Square in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on December 4, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Augsburg fans light flares during the German DFB Cup round of sixteen soccer match between Karlsruher SC and FC Augsburg in Karlsruhe, Germany, 04 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
People perform during Cirque du Soleil’s show ‘Alegria – In a new light’ during its premiere in Madrid, Spain, 04 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN
An Afghan man makes stoves in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 04 December 2024. The stoves are primarily used for heating when temperatures drop during winters. They are mostly fed woods but oil is also an option in some of its models. Normally a laborer making a stove gets paid around 200 to 300 Afghani a day (around four to five US dollars). The stove burns wood under a small table covered by a heavy blanket, which people put their feet under to keep warm. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN
