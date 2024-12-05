24 hours in pictures, 5 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People visit the ‘The Great Elephant Migration’exhibition in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 04 December 2024. The Great Elephant Migration, a free public art exhibition of 100 life-size Indian elephant sculptures handcrafted from the stalks of an invasive weed called Lantana camara by an artisan collective from India, is on display in Miami Beach as one of the parallel events of Art Basel Miami Beach 2024. Each elephant is for sale to support wildlife conservation. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH