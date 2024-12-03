24 hours in pictures, 3 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Spokesperson of pro aurum Munich gold house Benjamin Summa takes a coin from a gold tree consisting of 2,024 Vienna Philharmonic coins displayed in Munich, Germany, 03 December 2024. Based on the current gold price, the tree, which is almost three meters tall, has a current value of about 5.3 million euros. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the UK Parliament Christmas Tree standing in New Palace Yard close to the Elizabeth Tower, people with placards gathering for a rally to protest proposals being discussed by the incoming Trump administration, a replica Eiffel Tower, temporarily installed on the Gwangtonggyo Bridge over the Cheonggyecheon Stream, in Seoul, and Phumlamqashi informal settlement residents queuing for water at Spaza Hardware. The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal held a special ceremony to welcome home the mortal remains of five comrades who died in exile during the struggle against apartheid. The ceremony was held at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra in Durban yesterday. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) combatants Judson Khuzwayo (ANC Chief Representative), Bafana Duma, Balungile Shembe, Sipho Mdletshe, and Luckyboy Ngubane represent the epitome of sacrifice in the pursuit of freedom, equality, and justice for all South Africans. Their remains, recently exhumed in Zimbabwe and Zambia, will be returned to KwaZulu-Natal for reburial in December. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows the UK Parliament Christmas Tree standing in New Palace Yard close to the Elizabeth Tower, the home of Big Ben in London on December 2, 2024. Forestry England has provided Christmas Trees to Parliament free of charge for over 20 years. All have come from the Kielder Forest in Northumberland which is home to 150 million trees. (Photo by UK PARLIAMENT / AFP) People with placards gather for a rally to protest proposals being discussed by the incoming Trump administration for widespread deportation of illegal immigrants at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California, USA, 02 December 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. illegally once he takes office in January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO Thailand’s Queen Suthida (C) leads the “Trooping the Colour” parade with the Thai Royal Guards to mark the 72nd birthday celebrations of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok on December 3, 2024. The ceremony is the first “Trooping the Colour” and associated oath-giving in 16 years and the first of such ceremonies to be held during the reign of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) A general view shows a replica Eiffel Tower, temporarily installed on the Gwangtonggyo Bridge over the Cheonggyecheon Stream, with Korean lettering (C) that translates as “Praying for 2036 Seoul Olympics”, in Seoul on December 3, 2024. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) People stand in front of the Caryatids at the Acropolis Museum in Athens on December 3, 2024. Talks in London on Tuesday between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis have rekindled hopes of a deal for the repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum in 2025. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP) Phumlamqashi informal settlement residents queue for water at Spaza Hardware in the area near Lenasia South, after an operation to disconnect illegal water connections in the area two weeks ago, 3 December 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Drone photo of a felled tree in the Kuinder forest in Bant, Netherlands, 03 December 2024. The Forestry Commission cut down the tree to stand at the 31st House of Representatives during Christmas. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jilmer Postma Britain’s King Charles III travels in a State Carriage as he makes his way along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace in London on December 3, 2024, on the first day of the Emir of Qatar’s two-day State Visit to Britain. The Emir of Qatar and his wife are in the UK for a two-day State Visit, hosted by Britain’s King. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) Children play on the premises of a school in New Delhi on December 3, 2024. Parents and children rejoiced on December 3 as schools reopened for physical classes in New Delhi despite “very unhealthy” pollution levels persisting in the Indian capital. Delhi and the surrounding metropolitan area, home to some 30 million people, closed schools last month after a toxic smog engulfed the city in an acrid haze. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) Taxi drivers set a fire at the Invalides during a protest against lower mileage rates for patient transport, in Paris on December 3, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Two common kestrels (Falco tinnunculus), a species of predatory bird, fly over a tree in Nice, southeastern France, on December 3, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) A vehicle pulls children in an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Pasir Mas, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, 03 December 2024. According to the National Disaster Control Center (NDCC), over 94,000 people have been displaced due to floods nationwide across nine states while sixth deaths have been recorded. Kelantan has been forecasted to face a second wave of floods on 04 December, according to the Kelantan state government on media social. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of South Africa’s G20 Presidency outside Parliament on December 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The G20 is a forum of the largest economies in the world who meet regularly to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) People walk past a Christmas tree within the ‘GUM’ shopping center, which has been adorned for the Christmas and New Year festivities in Moscow, Russia, 02 December 2024. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Christmas, observed on 07 January, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 2 December 2024