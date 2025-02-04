24 hours in pictures, 4 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Revellers perform a fire-breathing stunt during a religious procession celebrating the birth anniversary of Hindu folk deity Lord Devnarayan, or ‘Devnarayan Jayanti’, in Ajmer on February 4, 2025. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP)

Preparations at City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address of the President of South Africa (SONA) on February 04, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on 6 February. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas) Sri Lankan dancers perform during Sri Lanka’s 77th independence day celebrations at the Independence square in Colombo on February 4, 2025. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) A fisherman pulls a fishing net at a beach in Galle on February 4, 2025. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) A Rea Vaya bus driver’s door after the driver was shot and killed in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Monday night, 4 February 2025, parked at Rea Vaya Bus Depot, Meadowlands . Reaya Vaya suspend their services a after two bus drivers were shot dead in two separate incidents. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen A person windsails near a ship with Evergreen cargo containers at the Port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, USA, 03 February 2025. After US President Donald Trump announced his plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, last-minute deals were reached between leaders of Mexico, Canada and the United States to postpone them for 30 days. The 10 percent tariff that Trump ordered on China is still set to go into effect on 04 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN Macaw birds land on a trainer’s hands during a training session near a beach in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali on February 4, 2025. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP) A man tries to dig his car out with a shovel as snow falls across northern Japan, in the city of Obihiro, Hokkaido prefecture on February 4, 2025. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) Pilgrims offer prayers while standing in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on an auspicious occasion of ‘Achala Saptami’ during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 4, 2025. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) Visitors explore during the interactive immersive experience art show Da Vinci Genius, delving into the life and work of Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci in Mumbai on February 4, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Mukherjee / AFP) Members of the Congolese Community in South Africa react during their protest march to the European Union Delegation in Pretoria on February 4, 2025, to air their grievances against the conflict in the Eastern DRC. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) Internally displaced children pose for a photo outside their makeshift shelters at the Lushagala camp in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 03 February 2025. Lushagala Kashaka IDP camp, which hosts about 10,000 people, has been receiving back IDPs who had fled for days due to the recent conflict after the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebel group took control of Goma city, the capital of the North Kivu Province, days after claiming to have captured most of it after launching a large-scale offensive in the east of the DR Congo, which the DR Congo and the UN accuse Rwanda of backing. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER Dancers wait backstage during a classical variation rehearsal on the first day of the 53rd Prix de Lausanne at the Theatre de Beaulieu, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 03 February 2025. Launched in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is an international dance competition for young dancers aged 15 to 18. Closing the six-day event, scholarships granting free tuition in a world-renowned dance school or dance company will be award to the best dancers out of 85 participants, 44 girls and 41 boys, from 23 different countries this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD epaselect epa11873898 School children’s and Yoga enthusiasts perform ‘Surya namaskar, or ‘Sun salutation’ on the occasion of ‘Ratha Saptami’ in Bangalore, India, 04 February 2025. Hundreds of yogis performed 108 sun salutations on ‘Ratha Saptami’ day, a day dedicated to worshipping of Lord Surya (or Sun god). Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV Locals fish on the Cape Cleveland Rd ‘salt pans’ in Clevedon, south of Townsville, Queensland, Australia, 04 February 2025. Hundreds of people have fled to evacuation centres after record breaking rain in northern Australia, with the deluge set to continue for days. Picture: EPA-EFE/SCOTT RADFORD-CHISHOLM MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 3 February 2025