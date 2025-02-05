24 hours in pictures, 5 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli of Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in action during Sepang MotoGP Official Test day in Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, 05 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Preparations Ahead Of SONA on February 05, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on February 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas) A person views the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius violin at Sotheby’s auction house in New York, USA, 04 February 2025, before its live auction on 07 February, with an estimated value ranging from 12 to 18 million US dollars. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL A Tunisian craftsman carves patterns on a copper plate in the old city market in Tunis, Tunisia, 04 February 2025. Tunisia is facing economic challenges, according to Chekib Ben Mustapha, member of the executive board of the Confederation of Citizen Enterprises of Tunisia (CONECT), who highlighted the priorities set by the executive to redress the situation. The two priority objectives of the executive for several years have been improving purchasing power and restoring the state’s budgetary balances. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA A small group of people picket outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) during the Mining Indaba on February 05, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Stilfontein Solidarity Picket seeks to challenge exploitative mining practices and state-backed corporate greed. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Ducati Lenovo Team in action during Sepang MotoGP Official Test day in Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, 05 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt looks on before taking the start of the Men Downhill training of the Saalbach 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Hinterglemm on February 5, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) A tribal villager reads a book inside home library at Book village in Aragam Bandipora north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 05 February 2025. A tribal village in Aragam, Bandipora, has transformed into a “Book Village” through an initiative by Pune-based NGO Sarhad. Over 5,000 books have been distributed across 15 homes, offering a unique reading experience for locals and tourists in serene settings like the banks of Aragam Nallah. Each house displays books on various subjects, including history, fiction, and biographies. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN This photograph shows a general view of the Oia village on the Greek island of Santorini while the authorities restrict the access to the tourists in some areas as a precaution due to recent seismic activity on February 5, 2025. Some 7,000 people have left the island, known for its spectacular cliffside views and dormant volcano, which has been hit by hundreds of tremors since January 24, 2025, officials said. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) A pro-EU campaigner holds a placard outside parliament in London, Britain, 05 February 2025. According to a YouGov poll, around fifty-five percent of Britons now say it was wrong for the UK to leave the EU, with just 11 percent seeing Brexit as more of a success than a failure. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN A car covered with snow following heavy snowfall in Obihiro, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 04 February 2025 (issued 05 February 2025). On 05 February 2025, the coldest air of the winter persisted over the Japanese archipelago, bringing heavy snowfall to Hokkaido and areas along the Sea of Japan coast. The cold front is expected to continue for several days, and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued warnings about heavy snow and blizzards, which already led to school closures and transportation disruptions. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS A voter takes a selfie after casting a vote at a polling station in New Delhi, India, 05 February 2025. The voting for the seventy assembly constituencies in Delhi started to elect their representatives for the 8th Assembly, with the results being declared on 08 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI People and activists participate in the One Billion Rising 2025 event in Kolkata, India, 05 February 2025. One Billion Rising 2025 is a global movement which aims to end gender-based violence and advocate for justice, equality, and human rights. The event was held under the theme ‘Diversity and Inclusion’. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY A damaged ceramic replica sculpture of the ancient Greek goddess of Aphrodite in the almost evacuated village of Fira on Santorini island, Greece, 05 February 2025. Due to a wave of seismic activity near Santorini, the municipality advised the emptying of water from swimming pools, banned all construction work and forbid access to the Athinio port, except when ships are docking. More than ten earthquakes exceeding magnitude 4.0 jolted the region since 04 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU Members of the Congolese Red Cross and volunteers carry victims of the recent conflict before burying them in a cemetery in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 04 February 2025. Over 900 people were killed and around 2,800 injured in the last two weeks in the eastern city of Goma of the DRC amid fighting between the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebel group and the government forces, the World Health Organization said on 03 February. The M23 (March 23 Movement) took control of Goma city, the capital of the North Kivu Province, days after claiming to have captured most of it after launching a large-scale offensive in the east of the DR Congo, which the DR Congo and the UN accuse Rwanda of backing. A worker welds inside a section of the tower of a wind turbine in the workshop of a wind power equipment company in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on February 5, 2025. (Photo by AFP) Aerial view of flooded waters at Jardim Pantanal neighborhood in Sao Paulo on February 5, 2025. Residents of Jardim Pantanal, a low-income neighborhood in Sao Paulo, are facing flooding after heavy rains over the weekend. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) A flock of pigeons flies in the stadium during a Caribbean Series group stage baseball game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in Mexicali, Mexico, 04 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ An aircraft crosses the sky against the backdrop of the moon during the WTA Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 05 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER