24 hours in pictures, 5 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

Participants compete in the High-Heels Race as part of the Pride celebrations, in the Chueca neighbourhood in Madrid on July 4 29, 2024. MADO (Madrid Pride) is a series of street celebrations that take place during the city´s LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) Pride week. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)