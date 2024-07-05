24 hours in pictures, 5 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world
Participants compete in the High-Heels Race as part of the Pride celebrations, in the Chueca neighbourhood in Madrid on July 4 29, 2024. MADO (Madrid Pride) is a series of street celebrations that take place during the city´s LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) Pride week. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures featuring US Independence Day celebrations, Taylor Swift performing in Amsterdan, pro-animal rights activists of Anima Naturalis and PETA organisations protesting against bullfighting and protests in Kenya.
People watch fireworks during Independence Day celebrations in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 04 July 2024. Independence Day (Fourth of July) has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. Still, the tradition of Independence Day celebrations dates back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
People wearing hot dog costumes react during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, 04 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDOROVA
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her concert for around 55,000 people at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 04 July 2024. Swift performed in the Netherlands again for the first time in over nine years. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Pro-animal rights activists of Anima Naturalis and PETA organizations hold signs reading “Stop the torture, end bullfighting” during a protest against bullfighting and bull-running on the eve of the San Fermin festivities in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona on July 5, 2024. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long San Fermin festival and its famous ‘encierros’: six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. evey day to run from their corral to the bullring over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
People attend horse racing during the Naadam festival in Khishig-Undur, in Mongolia’s Bulgan province on July 4, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Family, friends and fellow protesters carry a potrait photo of Rex Masai 29 year old man who was shot by the police during the anti finance bill protest, as they chant slogans to show their respects during his burial in Machakos county on July 5, 2024. Kenyan President William Ruto announced an increase in borrowing on Friday, after withdrawing a controversial budget proposal providing for tax increases, as well as reductions in state operating expenses. The head of state withdrew the text on June 26, the day after a day of violence marked by the assault on Parliament by demonstrators. The police then fired live ammunition into the crowd. According to the official human rights agency (KNHCR), 39 people have died since the first demonstration on June 18. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Jockey Carlo Sanna (wearing light blue/whilte), also known as Brigante, on horse Tabacco celebrates after winning the historical horse race ‘Palio di Siena’ on Piazza del Campo in Siena, Italy, 04 July 2024. The traditional horse race between 17 Siena city districts ‘Palio di Provenzano’ has been postponed from 02 July. The second race is scheduled for 16 August 2024 as the ‘Palio dell’Assunta’. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
An Iranian woman displays her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot at a polling station in Qarchak Varamin southwestern of Tehran on July 5, 2024. Polls opened on July 5 for Iran’s runoff presidential election, the interior ministry said, pitting reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili in the race to succeed Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a May helicopter crash. (Photo by RAHEB HOMAVANDI / AFP)
Spectators wearing inflatable pig costumes looks on from the roadside during the 6th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 163,5 km between Macon and Dijon, on July 4, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and his wife Victoria Starmer wave to the media on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 05 July 2024. Labour party leader Keir Starmer became the country’s new prime minister on 05 July, after his party won a landslide victory in the general election. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A performer poses in the exhibition “Mar de Espelhos” (Mirror Ocean) after a Fashion show celebrating the first year of the installation at the Marine Aquarium of Rio de Janeiro (AquaRio) in Rio de Janeiro on July 04, 2024. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)
Rollers coach Brad Ness (C) speaks to players following the Ford Ballin’24 Melbourne Mens wheelchair basketball match between Australia and Japan at John Cain Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 05 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
