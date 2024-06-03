24 hours in pictures, 3 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Firefighters attend to a fire at China Mart in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 3 June 2024. Staff and customers managed to safely evacuate the premises with no injuries reported. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of a fire at China Mart in Crown Mines, snow in Sutherland, Sri Lanka floods and the South African Nave recruitment drive in Simonstown.
Firefighters attend to a fire at China Mart in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 3 June 2024. Staff and customers managed to safely evacuate the premises with no injuries reported. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Spanish farmers wait to eat paella as their tractors block the AP-7 in La Jonquera, Catalonia, Spain, at the border with France, 03 June 2024. Farmers’ protests have blocked roads in different points of the border with France such as Irun-Biriatou, Canfranc and Sallent Gallego, Bossost, La Seu D’Urgell, Puigcerda, Coll D’Ares and La Jonquera. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Borrat
Meteorologists Michelle Cordier, left, and Annette Botha, also know as the Vox Weather presenters, pose for a photograph in a snowy Sutherland, 3 June 2024. The two explained that the snow that fell in Sutherland quickly melted as rain fell afterwards. Picture: Botha Films/Vox Weather
A Sri Lankan flood victims try to take a domestic elephant in a flooded road after heavy rainfall in the suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 June 2024. Heavy monsoonal rainfall in Sri Lanka killed 15 people Aas reported by the disaster management center and impacted over 19,000 others, as electricity was cut off in several areas and schools were declared shut for Monday, in anticipation of further rain and flooding. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Sri Lankan flood victims wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in the suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 June 2024. Heavy monsoonal rainfall in Sri Lanka killed 15 people Aas reported by the disaster management center and impacted over 19,000 others, as electricity was cut off in several areas and schools were declared shut for Monday, in anticipation of further rain and flooding. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Senior diving instructor Chief Petty Officer Emil Driessen during the SA Navy Recruitment Drive at the SA Navy Diving School on June 03, 2024, in Simons Town, South Africa. The divers function includes underwater and coastal reconnaissance, search and rescue, clearance diving, demolitions and salvage operations. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign, in Karachi, Pakistan, 03 June 2024. A 2.5-year-old child from Shikarpur district, Sindh, has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), marking the fourth case in Pakistan in 2024, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad notified. The virus is genetically linked to a cluster that disappeared from Pakistan in mid-2021 but was reintroduced through cross-border transmission from Afghanistan. According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah, a week-long anti-polio campaign was launched on 03 June, to vaccinate in nine districts of the province including the provincial capital, to administer polio drops to 3.5 million children aiming to eliminate the disease from the country. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two nations where poliovirus is still endemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaks to the media after registering his candidacy on the last day of registration for the Iranian presidential election at the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, 03 June 2024. Iran will hold its presidential election on 28 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A flooded area in Freinhausen, Germany, 03 June 2024. Heavy rains caused flooding in Germany’s southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 03 June 2024. More than 25 people were killed following overnight Israeli military strikes in Al Nuseritat and Al Bureij camps, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
US WWII veteran Jake Larson speaks to the media as he arrives at Deauville-Trouville airport during a welcome ceremony for the 60 US veterans arriving by a Delta Airlines flight to participate in the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy in Deauville Saint Gatien, France, 03 June 2024. World leaders are due to attend memorial events in Normandy, France on 06 June 2024 to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, when allied forces invaded German controlled France. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People participate in the 2024 Gay Pride March in Cali, Colombia, 02 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman
Crew on the Cunard cruise ship the Queen Anne wave and take photographs as she arrives for her official naming ceremony in Liverpool, Britain, 03 June 2024. The Queen Anne is Cunard’s latest luxury pinnacle-class cruise ship and the second largest in the fleet at 332.5 metres and 113,000 gross tons. The ship will be officially named at an event in Liverpool, the former headquarters of the shipping line. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Emirates flight attendants pose for a group photo during a preview tour of the ILA Berlin Air Show 2024 in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, 03 June 2024. The aerospace and defense industry exhibition takes place at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport from 05 to 09 June 2024. The ILA 2024 is expecting around 600 exhibitors from 30 countries in the aviation, aerospace, defence and support, supplier and advanced air mobility segments. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 2 June 2024