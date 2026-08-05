24 hours in pictures, 5 August 2026

Ukrainian firefighters work to put out a fire following massive Russian ballistic missile and drone strikes in Kyiv on August 5, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 17 people and wounded dozens more in Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, authorities said August 5, 2026, the latest in a wave of deadly attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv was unable to shoot down any of the missiles launched by Russia, whose intensifying missile attacks have prompted Kyiv to plead for more US-made Patriot interceptors. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)