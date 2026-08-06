24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2026

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Taiwanese military reservists taking up firing positions during a simulated combat drill, residents in Puerto Rico collecting water amid severe drought and mandatory rationing, and firefighters battling a wildfire that has spread across the Corbières mountains in southern France. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.
Marcel Hernandez takes part in the recovery of bodies from the rubble of a building that collapsed during the earthquake of June 24, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on August 6, 2026. (Photo by Maxwell BRICENO / AFP)
Taiwanese military reservists take up firing positions during a simulated combat drill in Chang-Hua County on August 6, 2026. The annual “Han Kuang” exercise, which runs from August 5-14, stages combat scenarios for troops and reservists to practise responding to an attack on the island, defence officials say. (Photo by CHENG Yu-chen / AFP)
Rescuers and onlookers inspect the wreckage of a minibus at the site of a blast near Damascus August 6, 2026. A bomb planted on a minibus exploded on August 6 in the Syrian town of Jaramana in the suburbs of capital Damascus, state television reported, citing an official source. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)
Neutral Athletes B’s Team competes in the acrobatics artistic swimming final event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, northeastern suburbs of Paris, on August 5, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
An athlete jumps from the Men’s 20m Platform training during the LEN European Aquatics Championships, alongside the Seine River, with the Eiffel Tower in background, in Paris on August 5, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
A man rests in a temporary air conditioned shelter in a public square on a hot day in Seoul on August 6, 2026. South Korea has been sweltering in a streak of searing weather — new all-time highs were set three times over the past week alone, peaking at 42.5C on August 2. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
A woman washes her hair using water from a natural spring as residents collect water during a mandatory water rationing imposed amid a severe drought in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, on August 6, 2026. About 180,000 customers across Puerto Ricos’s capital San Juan and surrounding municipalities are experiencing water shortages worsened by underinvestment and poor physical maintenance that have left the island’s aqueduct and sewer system vulnerable to leaks and failures, according to community leaders and local officials in the US territory. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)
Seabirds perch on a utility pole equipped with surveillance cameras in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, on August 6, 2026. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
A visitor poses for photos in the sunflower fields at Kasai Rinkai Park in Tokyo on August 6, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
This aerial photograph shows people walking on the sandbanks exposed by the receding waters of the Po River in Isola Pescaroli, northern Italy, on August 6, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire in the Corbieres massif near Saint-André-de-Roquelongue, south-western France on August 6, 2026. A fire caused on August 6, 2026, by a road accident has already spread across around 100 hectares in the Corbières mountains, near Narbonne, not far from the area where 11,000 hectares were burnt a year ago, according to the prefecture. (Photo by Idriss Bigou-Gilles / AFP)
The photo taken on August 4, 2026 shows robot Xuanwuji, manufactured by Zhejiang University Robot Research Institute, playing the flute at the Hangzhou Robot school in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
Trucks for export are seen at a port in Lianyungang, eastern China’s Jiangsu province on August 6, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
This aerial view shows a vehicle driving down a road with dried out farm fields on either side following months of little or no rain, in the village of Lullingstone, Eynsford, south-east of London on August 6, 2026. England and Wales both experienced the “driest July on record”, the UK Met Office weather agency said on August 3, based on provisional figures. London and its suburbs are one of 19 English regions to have had no more than one millimetre of rainfall in July, with water companies in parts of England and Wales imposing bans on using hose pipes for household tasks and watering plants. (Photo by Brook MITCHELL / AFP)
People, including Stefanie Remlinger (3rd L), mayor of Berlin’s Mitte district, and Alfonso Pantisano, (2nd R) Berlin’s LGBTQ Liaison Officer, unveil a rainbow colored park bench, in tribute to the victims at the Tiergarten park in Berlin on August 6, 2026, after a car ramming attack that killed one person and injured 29 near the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade. German police had shot and killed the chief suspect in what officials described as a deadly Islamist attack near the Berlin Pride parade the night prior, the latest ramming assault to hit the country. The attack late on July 25 — the first such incident to target the German capital’s LGBTQ community, killed one woman and wounded 29 others. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
This picture taken on August 6, 2026, shows a paddle boarder silhouetted against the setting sun on a winter evening in Sydney. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)