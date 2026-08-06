24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2026

This aerial view shows a vehicle driving down a road with dried out farm fields on either side following months of little or no rain, in the village of Lullingstone, Eynsford, south-east of London on August 6, 2026. England and Wales both experienced the “driest July on record”, the UK Met Office weather agency said on August 3, based on provisional figures. London and its suburbs are one of 19 English regions to have had no more than one millimetre of rainfall in July, with water companies in parts of England and Wales imposing bans on using hose pipes for household tasks and watering plants. (Photo by Brook MITCHELL / AFP)