24 hours in pictures, 6 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People react to election results showing US Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump’s lead in the state of Nevada during the Nevada Republican Party watch party at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the country are casting ballots today for President of the United States in a tightly contested race between Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for candidates in congressional and local races. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the US elections, new members of Sudan’s armed forces displaying their skills during a graduation ceremony, Palestinian patients sitting on a bus before an evacuation organized by the World Health Organization, and fishermen removing their boats from the water ahead of the arrival of tropical storm Rafael in Havana. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump points to supporters with former first lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) New members of Sudan’s armed forces display their skills during a graduation ceremony in the eastern city of Gedaref on November 5, 2024. Sudan’s war erupted in April 2023 between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. It has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of 11 million people, according to the United Nations. (Photo by AFP) Vehicles are piled up in the flood-hit municipality of Paterna, Valencia province, Spain, 05 November 2024. The devastating floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces have caused at least 213 fatalities, as efforts to search for missing people, provide supplies and care for the victims continue a week after the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country on 29 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE Palestinian patients sit on a bus before an evacuation organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 06 November 2024. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 100 patients are set to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip on 06 November to several Arab and foreign countries. More than 43,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD A armoured police vehicle is pictured on the side of a road in Maputo on November 6, 2024, a day after a protest against human rights violations and the lack of democracy in the country due to the results of the 2024 presidential elections. Mozambique’s defence minister on November 5, 2024 threatened to send in the military to halt weeks of deadly post-electoral protests he said were aimed at overthrowing the government. Rights groups said security forces killed around two dozen people in protests since an October 9 vote won by the ruling Frelimo party. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP) A man takes a photograph of a gallery of missing persons outside the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) outside the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 November 2024. Seven years of the search for a young woman who disappeared in central Mexico, undertaken by the family itself, was captured on 05 November in an exhibition in front of the Attorney General’s Office in the Mexican capital, as a form of protest against the obstacles and lack of results in the authorities’ investigations. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman An excavator operates around a damaged building targeted by an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Barja, Chouf district, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, 06 November 2024. At least 20 people were killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Barja late on 05 November, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,400 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH Iranian women walk past a mural depicting the Statue of Liberty with the torch-bearing arm broken, painted on the outer walls of the former US embassy, in Tehran on November 6, 2024. Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, US media announced on November 6, beating Democrat Kamala Harris to complete a stunning political comeback. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) A man steers his boat across river Yamuna laden with toxic foam, as smog engulfs New Delhi on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) Hindu devotees buy religious items for rituals on the second day of Chhath Puja, at a market in Amritsar on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Fishermen remove their boats from the water ahead of the arrival of tropical storm Rafael in Havana on November 5, 2024. Cuba was bracing for Tropical Storm Rafael, which is expected to make landfall on the island as a hurricane on November 6, compounding the misery wrought by a massive blackout and Hurricane Oscar. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) A family watches election results come in on a mobile device at the 2024 Arizona Democratic Party Election Night Watch Party on Election Day in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the country are casting ballots today for President of the United States in a tightly contested race between Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for candidates in Senate and Congressional races. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER A Taliban security at the venue of food rations as part of a program to support 500 families impacted by natural disasters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 05 November 2024. Disaster Management Authority head Maulvi Nooruddin Turabi has urgently appealed for humanitarian aid, saying 50 percent of Afghan families are in need. Turabi noted that assistance from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan enabled the provision of essential supplies like flour and rice to 500 families affected by natural disasters in Kabul. Over 23 million people in Afghanistan require immediate aid, according to the International Federation of the Red Cross. Natural disasters, climate change, and economic challenges have contributed to the humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL