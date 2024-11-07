24 hours in pictures, 7 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, is handed a fish as he speaks to local fisherman in Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, on November 7, 2024. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Prince William visiting Kalk Bay, Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a drone attack on a storage facility in a residential area in Kyiv, members of the Spanish Army Forces, locals and volunteers clearing a street from mud in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, Valencia province, and the unveiling of the King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport. A girl attends a Quran class after prayer at the Madina Institute in Duluth, Georgia, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a drone attack on a storage facility in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, 07 November 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The brought-down drones debris fell in five different districts of Kyiv following an overnight attack, in which at least one person was injured, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) report. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO The front page of Indonesian newspapers shows pictures of US President-Elect Donald J. Trump following the US Presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 November 2024. Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 US presidential election over Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM A visitor poses for photographs in a light installation during a preview of “Awakening Bangkok”, an annual light and digital arts festival in the old town of Bangkok on November 7, 2024. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) Members of the Spanish Army Forces, locals and volunteers clear a street from mud in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, Valencia province, Spain, 07 November 2024. The devastating floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces have caused at least 216 fatalities, as efforts to search for missing people, provide supplies, and care for the victims continue after the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country on 29 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO The unveiling of the King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport on November 07, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The monument will serve as a symbol of unity, strength, and pride for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the entire nation, celebrating King Shaka’s contributions to Zulu history, culture, and identity. (Photo by Gallo Images/Siyabonga Sokhela) King Misuzulu kaZwelithini with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the unveiling of the King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport on November 07, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The monument will serve as a symbol of unity, strength, and pride for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the entire nation, celebrating King Shaka’s contributions to Zulu history, culture, and identity. (Photo by Gallo Images/Siyabonga Sokhela) A soldier (R) and a coastguard personnel (L) carry children evacuated during a rescue mission in the coastal town of Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines, 07 November 2024. According to the latest forecast from the Philippine State Weather Bureau on November 07, Yinxing continues to intensify to super typhoon strength over the Philippine Sea. Yinxing was spotted near Santa Ana, Cagayan province, slowly moving west northwestward and packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG This photograph shows three new bells, including the bell used during the Paris Olympic Games, set to be placed into Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral on November 7, 2024, one month before it is due to reopen and five years after a devastating fire. During the Paris Olympic Games, track and field champions rang the bronze bell located close to the finish line at Saint-Denis’ Stade de France. In December, that same bell will ring in the newly reopened Notre Dame Cathedral during the most sacred part of the Mass. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) Protesters carry a protester injured by a rubber bullet fired by riot police in Maputo, on November 7, 2024. Tensions were rising on November 7, 2024 in Mozambique’s capital Maputo as police fired tear gas to disperse protesters gathered after the main opposition leader called to demonstrate election results.

The southern African nation has been rocked by violence since an October 9 vote won by the Frelimo party, which has been in power for almost 50 years. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP) Hindu devotees offer prayers in an artificial pond near the banks of river Yamuna on the occasion of the Hindu festival of 'Chhath Puja' in New Delhi on November 7, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) Camels quench their thirst from a makeshift pool of water during sunset at the annual Camel Fair at Pushkar in India's desert state of Rajasthan on November 6, 2024. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP) A home burns during the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, California, USA, 06 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike on the Ouzai area near Beirut Airport's runway, in south Beirut, Lebanon, 07 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,600 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH