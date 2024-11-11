24 hours in pictures, 11 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A spotted owlet yawns in a public park in Bangkok on November 11, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Tyla performing during the MTV Europe Music Awards, Polish Military Police soldiers parading during the Independence Day celebrations in Warsaw, Charlize Theron attends the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, and cars attempting to drive through a pool of flood water on a road in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul. South African singer Tyla performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) at the Co-op live stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 10, 2024. The ceremony’s 30th edition, which brings together the biggest names in world music, takes place at Manchester’s new Co-op Live venue, with ten of the eleven artists nominated the most, being women. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Dancers perform during the 2nd UNESCO-IOC Global Tsunami Symposium: Reflection of the Two Decades of the Indian Ocean Tsunami 2004, in Banda Aceh on November 11, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Polish Military Police soldiers parade during the Independence Day celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, 11 November 2024. National Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA US-South African actress Charlize Theron attends the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, November 9, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) A policeman carries a girl during evacuation in Ilagan city, Isabela province, Philippines, 11 November 2024. Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla ordered 2,500 villages to evacuate as it is in the direct path of Typhoon Toraji, the fourth typhoon that hit the country in a month. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG This handout photograph taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on November 11, 2024, shows a heavily damaged residential building after a Russian strike in Kryvyi Rig, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / STATE EMERGENSY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / AFP) A woman dressed in the typical Panamanian costume participates in the folkloric parade that commemorates the 203rd year of Panama’s declaration of independence in La Chorrera, Panama 10 November 2024. The Panamanian town of La Chorrera, west of the Panamanian capital, celebrated this sunday with a traditional folklore parade the commemoration of the 203 years of the first declaration of independence of Panama from Spain in 1821. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco A woman walks past a police station adorned with a painting depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in the West Bank city of Hebron, on November 11, 2024, during the 20th anniversary of Arafat’s death, amid increased violence in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory as the war between Israel and the Hamas movement continues in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta, the provincial capital of restive Balochistan province, Pakistan, 11 November 2024. A suicide bombing on 09 November at a train station in Quetta, Pakistan, has claimed the lives of at least 24 people, including law enforcement personnel, as a Peshawar-bound express was about to depart, Quetta senior superintendent of police operations Muhammad Baloch said. The attack, claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), targeted army personnel and resulted in widespread panic and destruction at the ticketing office. The incident highlights the rising insurgent violence in Balochistan, where separatist groups often clash with Pakistani security forces over issues of autonomy and resource exploitation. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED Cars attempt to drive through a pool of flood water on a road in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul due to heavy rain since early morning on November 11, 2024. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) A Sikh youth performs ‘Gatka’, an ancient form of Sikh martial arts, during a religious procession ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in Secunderabad on November 11, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) Costumed revelers celebrate the beginning of carnival season in Cologne, Germany, 11 November 2024. The German carnival, the so-called fifth season, begins every year on 11 November at 11:11 a.m. and ends on Ash Wednesday of the following year. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF (From centre-L) Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CEMA), Thierry Burkhard and France’s President Emmanuel Macron stand at attention as the French Republican Guard cavalry (Garde Republicaine) parades on the Place de l’Etoile, with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I (WWI), in Paris, on November 11, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) Australian Army Band Sydney Bugler, MUSN Robin Park, plays during a Remembrance Day dawn service at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2024. People look at flowers, pictures and notes laid out for former One Direction singer Liam Payne inside of a bandstand following the singer's death, in Wolverhampton, central England on November 11, 2024. Payne was found dead on October 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentinian capital. Hotel staff had called emergency services twice to report a guest "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol" who was "destroying" a hotel room. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)