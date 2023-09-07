24 hours in pictures, 7 September 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

07 September 2023, Thuringia, Erfurt: A deer made of wood and pumpkins can be seen in the traditional pumpkin exhibition in Ega Park. This year’s pumpkin exhibition lasts from September 2 to October 31, 2023 and is dedicated to the theme of the forest. Ten figures have been sculpted from hundreds of large and small pumpkins. Photo: Martin Schutt/dpa (Photo by MARTIN SCHUTT / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)