24 hours in pictures, 7 September 2023
Compiled by
Neil McCartney
- Chief Photographer and Multimedia Journalist
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
07 September 2023, Thuringia, Erfurt: A deer made of wood and pumpkins can be seen in the traditional pumpkin exhibition in Ega Park. This year’s pumpkin exhibition lasts from September 2 to October 31, 2023 and is dedicated to the theme of the forest. Ten figures have been sculpted from hundreds of large and small pumpkins. Photo: Martin Schutt/dpa (Photo by MARTIN SCHUTT / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)
A newborn Zebra is pictured on September 7, 2023 at Rome’s zoo (Bioparco). (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma (L) and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (2nd L) look on during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on September 7, 2023. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Police and security keep watch outside the building in Marshalltown, 6 September 2023, where a fire claimed 77 lives last week. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Labellers receiving bottles from pasteuriser for labelling at Alrode Breweries in Johannesburg, 6 August 2023, during the Annual State of the Beer Economy Programme. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
A family sits outside their traditional mud-brick house, known as ‘beehive house’, in the village of Aqla in Aleppo’s eastern countryside, on August 11, 2023. – Traditional mud houses that residents of northern Syria have built for thousands of years risk disappearing, as 12 years of war have emptied villages and left the homes crumbling. The village in Aleppo province is among a handful of villages where residents long used to live in small domed houses made of mud bricks and brittle hay. (Photo by AFP)
New Zealand’s head coach Ian Foster gives a press conference at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris on September 7, 2023, on the eve of the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Action Society founder, Ian Cameron speaks to The Citizen at the TLU Congress held at the Voortrekker monument in Pretoria, 6 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Latvia’s Andrejs Grazulis drives to the basket against Italy’s Giampaolo Ricci and Alessandro Pajola during the FIBA Basketball World Cup classification semifinal match between Italy and Latvia in Manila on September 7, 2023. (Photo by Ezra Acayan / POOL / AFP)
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock watches the ball after playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on September 7, 2023. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
A prison guard walks around the rear of a van at the gates of HM Prison Wandsworth in south London on September 7, 2023, a day after terror suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from the prison while awaiting trial. – British authorities have issued an all-ports alert to track down a former soldier awaiting trial on terrorism charges, after he escaped from jail by clinging to the bottom of a delivery van. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Farm owner Tim Day produces a bale of dried hops during the hop harvest in East Peckham, Kent, southeast England, on September 7, 2023. – The UK harvest usually starts in early September. Tall hops are harvested by cutting the whole bine including string, and taking it to the hop picking machine where the hop is separated from the bine, laterals and leaf. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
A woman waits for customers while selling flour at her stall in a market in Niamey, Niger on September 7, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Team Jumbo-Visma’s Slovenian rider Jan Tratnik (L) talks with Team Jumbo-Visma’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard ahead of the start of the stage 12 of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 150,6 km race between Olvega and Zaragoza, on September 7, 2023. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)
Models display a creation from the Misuity brand by Gao Tian during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on September 7, 2023. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
