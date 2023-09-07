Tau and Williams both believe Bafana can triumph at Afcon

'The chance is there for us to go all the way. We don't have to put other people higher than us,' said Percy Tau.

Percy Tau, pictured here in training with Bafana Bafana this week, believes they can win the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: Backpagepix.

Percy Tau and Ronwen Williams are singing from the same hymn sheet as far as Bafana Bafana‘s chances are concerned at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The message is loud and clear from the two senior members of Hugo Broos’ squad. They believe the current generation of Bafana players can rewrite the history books and emulate the class of ’96 by going all the way at the Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast next year.

The last time South Africa were at the continental showpiece, in 2019, they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Nigeria after recording a big upset in the last 16 against hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

“We want to do better than the last Afcon,” said Tau who was part of the Afcon team under former coach Stuart Baxter four years back.

“We believe we have a strong team when everyone is back from their injuries. I feel like you guys should look forward to this Afcon and we’ll do you guys proud.

“The chance is there for us to go all the way. We don’t have to put other people higher than us. That’s the first thing we need to do going to the Afcon, it’s to believe in ourselves that we can do it as well.”

“We did it before but we could not beat Nigeria. The coach said that the group is difficult at the Afcon but it gets better after the group. We want to do something that has never been done before.”

‘We’re peaking at the right moment’

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams concurred with the Al Ahly attacker about their ability to ascended to the top of African football under Broos, who led the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to the crown six years ago.

“We have a coach that has the experience on how to win it and has done it before with Cameroon,” he said.

“We can see it happening again and we’re peaking at the right moment. He has his squad and the spirit is high in camp and we believe we can challenge and go all the way.

“We need to dream big, why go all the way there if we don’t believe we can win it. We have to get out of the group, that’s the main thing and like Percy said it becomes much more easier.”

Both players were speaking ahead of the international friendly against Namibia at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. They will play the Democratic Republic of Congo three days later at the same venue as part of their preparations for the Fifa WorldCcup qualifiers later this year and the Afcon.