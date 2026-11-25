Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring police firing tear gas during protests by garment workers in Bangladesh, family and friends attending the funeral of Anqobile Nonjabulo Njiyela in Soweto after she was swept away by flash floodwaters, Rachel Kolisi and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde launching the 16 Days of Activism campaign in Cape Town, and a rocket carrying the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft lifting off from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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A police personnel fires tear gas shells as garment workers (back) as block the Dhaka-Tangail Highway during a protest calling for higher minimum wages in Gazipur on November 25, 2026. Bangladesh’s garment workers won a 36 percent minimum wage increase on November 25, officials said, after weeks of sometimes violent protests causing hundreds of millions of dollars in business losses. (Photo by ABDUL GONI / AFP) Family and friends attend the funeral service for Anqobile Nonjabulo Njiyela at Doornkop Community Hall in Snake Park on November 25, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that Anqobile tragically passed away after being swept away by flash floodwaters in Snake Park on November 17th, shortly after being dropped off by her scholar transport during a severe storm. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) A supporter holds a portrait of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a march marking the 15th anniversary of the Bolivarian Socialist Workers’ Union (CBST) in Caracas on November 24, 2026. (Photo by Maxwell BRICENO / AFP) A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, with a crew of two Chinese and one Pakistani astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, in China’s northwest Gansu province on November 25, 2026. (Photo by CNS / AFP) / China OUT / CHINA OUT / CHINA OUT A rainbow is pictured over Punta Paitilla neighborhood in Panama City on November 24, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) A rescue personnel searches for victims in the rubble of a collapsed under-construction building in Karachi on November 25, 2026. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) Two women on a scooter pass by a mural dedicated to Argentinian football legend Diego Armando Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli district of Naples, on the day of its inauguration following restoration as part of the new redevelopment project for the area, on November 24, 2026. The square reopened on the eve of the anniversary of the death of Maradona on November 25, 2020. (Photo by ELIANO IMPERATO / AFP) Devotees release traditional oil lamps in the waters of Banganga Tank in Mumbai on November 24, 2026 to celebrate the Hindu festival of Dev Deepawali. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) Rachel Kolisi and Premier Alan Winde during the launch of the 16 Day Of Activism campaign at Concourse/Arches on November 25, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Under the theme ‘A United Province, One Pledge: Torch Relay for a Safe Society,’ the event will highlight unity and a shared commitment to ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and the province’s commitment to strengthening community action and support for survivors. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan) This photograph shows a statue near the rising full moon, known as the Beaver Supermoon, in Rome on November 24, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Farm workers harvest spinach at a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on November 25, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP) A member of feminist group “Super Feminists of Family Planning 69”, displays red-painted shoes symbolizing the number of women who have been victims of femicide since January 1, 2026 in Lyon, central-eastern France on November 25, 2026. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) A migrant stands as French Republican Security Corps (CRS – Compagnies Republicaines de Securite) police officers take part in the evacuation of a makeshift migrant camp in the La Chapelle area in Paris on November 25, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP) This aerial view shows a man paddling over a flooded road during a king tide in Mill Valley, California, on November 24, 2026. Exceptionally high tides and El Nino-fueled weather are threatening the California coast with possibly extreme flooding during the busiest US travel week of the year. The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get hit particularly hard with a one-two punch of inclement weather and monster tides, with forecasters warning that cascading seawater could deluge low-lying areas including the city’s airport. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

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