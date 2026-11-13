PICTURES: Behind the scenes of Joburg Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland pantomime

From costume preparations and backstage interactions to the performers behind the characters, these photographs capture some of the activity and personalities behind Joburg Theatre's annual festive pantomime.

The magic of Alice in Wonderland extends beyond the stage at Joburg Theatre, where Janice Honeyman’s 2026 pantomime brings Lewis Carroll’s fantastical story to life with a distinctly South African flavour.

During a backstage visit, the cast and creative team were photographed by Michel Bega preparing for performances, sharing moments between scenes and bringing the colourful characters of Wonderland to life.

Now in her 39th pantomime, Honeyman’s latest production runs until 24 December.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

Brendan Van Rhyn reacts to the camera as the Queen of Hearts. Van Rhyn first appeared in a Janice Honeyman pantomime 25 years ago and is also well known for his drag alter ego, Cathy Specific. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Zanele Matenji, left, makes ammendments to the dress of Pule Buys. Buys, who has predominantly worked in theatre since graduating from Wits, is also currently on TV as Samke in Soul City: Let’s Rise. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Ashley Scott, as Alice, prepares backstage. Scott makes her pantomime debut, having previously appeared in stage productions including The Sound of Music, Chicago and Pretty Woman. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Siya Makakane as The Cheshire Cat, seen backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Russel Savadier and Brendan Van Rhyn share a laugh backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Kiruna-Lind Devar and Ntshikeng Matooane make final adjustments to their costumes. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Charlie Bouguenon, who plays the Mad Hatter, poses for a photograph between adjusting his make-up. After making his pantomime debut in Cinderella in 2004, Charlie Bouguenon returns to the Nelson Mandela Stage for his tenth Joburg Theatre production, and his first pantomime there in 15 years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Ashley Scott, as Alice, shares a moment with Siya Makakane as The Cheshire Cat. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Brendan Van Rhyn, left, who performs as The Queen Of Hearts, and Desmond Dube, who performs as Dame Fanny Floppalot, pose for a photograph backstage, 30 October 2026, at the Joburg Theatre, during a performance of Janice Honeyman’s Alice In Wonderland Pantomime. The pantomime is on stage until 24 December. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Bo Molefe adjusts his headpiece. As one of 16 ensemble performers, Bo is part of a production that runs for almost two months, with performances scheduled throughout the festive season, including dedicated school shows. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Danny Meaker, who plays the Jack of Hearts, cools down in his dressing room during the intermission, while Lesedi Rich, the Caterpillar, is seen seated in front of the mirror. The production gives Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic a distinctly South African flavour, incorporating references to load shedding, water shortages, chakalaka and the vuvuzela. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Bolelo Landman, makes his way to the stage dressed as the Jabberwock. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Raymond Skinner, left, Zimi Mphefu, centre, and Bo Molefe. The mushroom costumes draw inspiration from the fantastical Mushroom Garden in Lewis Carroll’s story, where Alice encounters the Caterpillar and discovers that eating different parts of a mushroom can change her size. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Kiruna-Lind Devar adjusts her hat. Divar has previously appeared in Janice Honeyman’s pantomimes Cinderella (2021) and Sleeping Beauty (2015), and received a Naledi Theatre Award nomination for her portrayal of Cinderella. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Bongani Archi, as the White Rabbit, poses backstage. Archi is a familiar face in Honeyman’s pantomimes, with this year’s production marking his 11th appearance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Lesedi Rich prepares his costume for his role as the Caterpillar. Rich previously appeared as Pinocchio in the 2025 pantomime and as Donkey in Shrek. Elaborate costumes by Mariska Meyer complement production designer Andrew Timm’s colourful sets and digital projections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Noluthando Mathebula as the Dormouse, adjusts her costume. The Dormouse is among the eccentric characters at the Mad Hatter’s tea party, known for its nonsensical conversations and topsy-turvy humour. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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