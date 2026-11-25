Maumela's Ferrari fetched R10.1 million at an auction held earlier this month.

A curator appointed to oversee the assets seized from alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Morgan Maumela has been accused of improper conduct for agreeing to reveal the identity of the buyer of his R10.1 million Ferrari only after being dragged to court.

Maumela’s lawyer, Kameel Premhid, questioned on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, why the curator had initially resisted disclosing the purchaser’s details, only to change his position after the legal dispute had escalated and the sale of the luxury vehicle was in the final stages.

The criticism follows the revelation by the curator’s legal representative, Jannie Lubbe, that his client were prepared to disclose who had purchased Maumela’s blue Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The dispute played out in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where Maumela, his mother Mboneni and his sister Rumani, acting as trustees of the MHR Maumela Family Trust, launched the legal challenge.

Hangwani Maumela seeks Ferrari sale details

Lubbe confirmed on Wednesday that the sale had been “perfected” although the vehicle had not yet been handed over to the successful bidder.

“The sale has been completed. The money is in the bank. All formalities have been completed,” the lawyer told the court.

He also indicated that the curator was willing to provide the purchaser’s identity.

However, Premhid insisted that the information should be provided through a sworn affidavit rather than simply being communicated to the applicants.

“There’s no prejudice for them to give it under oath. Why wouldn’t they give it under oath when it’s easier enough for them to do so considering that they have all that information at their disposal,” he argued.

The legal practitioner explained that having the information confirmed under oath would ensure that all parties could be held accountable if disputes arose over the transaction in future.

“It’s a check and balance on everyone,” Premhid emphasised.

‘Gamesmanship scenario’

Premhid further questioned why the curator had not provided the information when the legal challenge was first launched.

He suggested that the curator had deliberately allowed the sale to proceed, creating a situation in which the curator could later argue that the court proceedings had become irrelevant because the Ferrari had already been sold.

The lawyer described this as a “gamesmanship scenario”.

“If the sale is perfected then I’m not going to try and ask you to give me an interdict for the horse that has already bolted.”

He maintained that the Maumela family had anticipated the possibility of the Ferrari being sold before their case could be heard and had raised this concern in their court papers.

“The fact that we had to go to such lengths, and we come to court and start an opposed proceeding like this, only to be told, ‘Oh, we are fine, we’ll give it to you,’ after reams of papers have been exchanged about why you give it to us or you don’t want to give it to us, is all, with due respect, improper conduct for a curator who is acting as an officer of the court.”

Intimidation allegation

The applicants also challenged concerns that revealing the purchaser’s identity could expose the buyer to intimidation by the Maumelas.

Premhid argued that the curator had no legitimate reason to withhold information about the transaction as he was expected to act in a fiduciary capacity.

“We didn’t have to go through this rigmarole to get something that they should have given us right at the very outset, which was exclusively in their knowledge and which they don’t suffer any prejudice from disclosing.

“Either than this argument about intimidation, remember, it’s not their car. It’s not their asset, it’s not their estate.

“They are acting in a fiduciary role between the owners of the estate and the SIU, in which they come in as the curator.

“In that guise, it was wholly inappropriate for them to conduct themselves in the way that they did.”

Ferrari sold for R10.1 million

Maumela’s Ferrari fetched R10.1 million at a Bidders Choice auction held on 11 November 2026.

The luxury vehicle was among several high-end cars frozen by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) last year as part of its investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital, involving an estimated R2 billion.

The curator subsequently secured an order from the Special Tribunal in August permitting the Ferrari’s sale.

Maumela, together with his mother and sister, sought to overturn the decision, initially approaching the court for an interdict to halt the auction while their appeal application was pending.

Despite the legal challenge, the Ferrari was sold at the auction.