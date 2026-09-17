24 hours in pictures: East Rand murders, Trump, a newly formed crater on the Moon and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring police at a crime scene in Dawn Park, Boksburg, where the body of a ninth woman was discovered amid a string of murders on the East Rand; US President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews; a family member mourning the loss of his sister and two children in a fire in Zuurbekom; and a newly formed crater on the Moon captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Members of the SAPS (South African Police Service) are seen at a crime scene in Dawn Park, Boksburg, 17 September 2026, where the remains of a ninth woman killed and dumped on the side of a road was found earlier today. This murder is part of a spree of murders over the past few days on the East Rand. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A group of women dressed in black demonstrate against gender based violence and femicide and re-enact scenes of an “attack”, 17 September 2026, in Kempton Park, following a spree of killings, where up until today nine bodies have been found on the East Rand. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A group of women dressed in black demonstrate against gender based violence and femicide and re-enact scenes of an “attack”, 17 September 2026, in Kempton Park, following a spree of killings, where up until today nine bodies have been found on the East Rand. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen US President Donald Trump is seen aboard Air Force One checking a Kennedy Center large printout after landing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 16, 2026. Trump, who is returning from Gastonia, North Carolina after campaigning for Republican US Senate candidate Michael Whatley, threatened on September 15, 2026 to keep the Kennedy Center closed for good after a judge ruled his name cannot be added onto the famed arts institution’s facade. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) Members of an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family check a chicken before performing the Kapparot ritual at the Mea Shearim neighbourhood in Jerusalem on September 17, 2026. The ritual is supposed to transfer the sins of the past year to the chicken, and is performed before Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, the most sacred day on the Jewish calendar which starts this year on September 20 at sunset. (Photo by Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) Men remove the plaque bearing the coat of arms of Germany from the building of the German Consulate General in Saint Petersburg on September 17, 2026. Russia on September 7, 2026 ordered the German consulate in Saint Petersburg be shut, giving diplomats until September 18 to leave the country in a tit-for-tat move after Germany closed Russia’s consulate in Bonn. Moscow-Berlin ties — already massively tense since Russia’s Ukraine offensive — spiralled further with Germany accusing Russia of orchestrating a drone attack on Leipzig airport. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) Mzwandile Cele, brother of Maningi Cele who passed away with two of her children in a fire in their rondavel at the end of August, speaks to The Citizen, 16 September 2026, at their home in Zuurbekom. The fire happened on 29 August. A few days later his brother was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen This handout picture published on September 16, 2026 by NASA, shows a new crater on the Moon’s surface, taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera. US researcher Robert Wagner with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has discovered a massive crater that recently formed on the surface of the Moon, thanks to images from a NASA probe, an “event that only happens once a century”, according to scientists. Named “McGetchin”, the 222-meter-wide (aprox. 728 feet) crater is thought to have been caused by the impact, in the spring of 2024, of a comet or asteroid on the lunar surface, NASA explains. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) A man takes snapshots of a helicopter during the Independence Day military parade in Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, on September 16, 2026. (Photo by Jesus Verdugo / AFP) A mahout watches over a tame Sumatran elephant playing, surrounded by haze caused by forest and land fires, at the Buluh Cina Nature Tourism Park in Kampar, Riau, on September 17, 2026. Critically endangered Sumatran elephants are pushed further to the brink as wildfires razed hundreds of hectares of their habitat on the western Indonesian island, wildlife NGO Geopix told AFP on September 16, 2026. (Photo by WAHYUDI / AFP) Fishing boats block the entrance to the port of Nice to protest against rising fuel prices, in Nice, on September 17, 2026. Fishermen block access to a fuel depot in Frontignan (Herault) on the morning of September 17, 2026, as well as the ports of Sete and Nice, “symbolic” actions to raise the alarm over the rise in fuel prices, ahead of a meeting scheduled with the fisheries minister at the end of the morning. (Photo by Frederic DIDES / AFP) A man sits on a car inner tube to fish in a lake in Hanoi on September 17, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) Mineiro players celebrate on a motor-bike after winning the Copa Sudamericana quarter-final second leg football match between Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro and Santos at the Arema MRV stadium in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on September 16, 2026. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP) A woman sits under an umbrella on a polluted day in Beijing on September 17, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) Soldiers take part in the Rupt’Hure joint military exercise involving French and Belgian troops in Plombieres, eastern Belgium, on September 17, 2026. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP) A man wearing a traditional gaucho hat gestures during the Acampamento Farroupilha (Farroupilha Camp), an annual celebration of gaucho culture and traditions, at Harmonia Park in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on September 16, 2026. (Photo by SILVIO AVILA / AFP)

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