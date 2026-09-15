24 hours in pictures: Emmy Awards glamour, military exercises in Japan and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring US Army paratroopers taking part in a joint airborne exercise in Japan, actress Megan Stalter arriving at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, asylum seekers and refugees being relocated from Durban to a repatriation centre in Gauteng, and Turkish police confronting protesters demonstrating against the targeting of LGBTQ activists in Ankara. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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US actress Megan Stalter arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) US actress Rhea Seehorn winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Pluribus” poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) US actor Noah Wyle winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for “The Pitt” poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) Turkish anti riot police officers attempt to detain a protester during a demonstration against the arrests and growing targeting of LGBTQ activists in Ankara, on September 15, 2026. Turkish police arrested dozens of people on September 13 in gay bars and at the homes of LGBTQ activists on charges including “obscenity”, “assisting prostitution” and having “financial links abroad”. Authorities have blocked social media accounts belonging to human rights defenders and media outlets as part of operations dubbed “My Family Is Safe. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) A young boy shakes his father’s hand as asylum seekers and refugees board a bus in Durban for relocation to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Gauteng province, following a directive by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on migration, September 15, 2026. Documented refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Rwanda have lived on the streets for about four months after fleeing communities where they say they faced hostility, threats and intimidation. The relocation comes amid weeks of protests against irregular migration. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) Sail boats navigate in formation to display the word “Merci” (Thank You) as part of a maritime tribute to the late sailor Charlie Dalin, in Concarneau, in Brittany, western France on September 15, 2026. French offshore sailor and Vendee Globe 2024/2025 winner Charlie Dalin has died in Quimper, western France, aged 42, from cancer, his family announced on June 11, 2026. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP) A slide is seen during a panel discussion during the The Pro-Human Assembly, convening the leadership of nearly every constituency of the pro-human movement in the wake of the rise of artificial intelligence, in Washington, DC, September 15, 2026. The event is organized by the Future of Life Institute, an advocacy group calling for human control of advanced artificial intelligence, avoiding concentration of power, and strong oversight. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) COSATU members celebrating during the day 2 of the COSATU 15th National Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre on September 15, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. It is reported that the trade union federation is expected to elect a new leadership and is also expected to be dominated by political strategy, particularly the question of who COSATU will support ahead of this year’s local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) A man walks between stands displaying portraits of fallen Azov Brigade fighters, which have been set up at St Sophia Square in the center of Kyiv on September 15, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) This is the tented campsite where the City of Tshwane wants to relocate hundreds of illegal occupants of the Melgisedek building in Pretoria, seen 15 September 2026, situated on the Riviera and Pretoria CBD border. Nearby residents of Gezina and Capital Park do not approve of the relocation site. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A performer dressed as a Simb dances during the ceremony marking the start of the Youth Olympic Flame’s 46-day tour in Dakar, on September 14, 2026. The Youth Olympic Flame will travel across Senegal’s 14 regions before returning to Dakar for the opening ceremony on October 31, 2026. Senegal will host the Summer Youth Olympic Games from October 31 to November 13, 2026, bringing together 2,700 athletes competing in 25 sports. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) A shepherd takes part in a protest in Bucharest, Romania, September 15, 2026. Some 2.000 people protested in front of the Romanian government in the capital Bucharest, a protest started by disgruntled farmers and shepherds, which was also promoted online by supporters of the far right. Several participants jostled one another and came to blows with law enforcement, which used tear gas. The shepherds call for the lifting of the ban on live sheep exports in the EU, a measure imposed after the livestock sector was affected by small ruminant plague. (Photo by Mihai Barbu / AFP) A raccoon steals a toy from a street vendor along the Cinta Costera in Panama City, Panama on September 14, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) French-Swiss artist and pioneer of eco-friendly land art Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, works on his latest giant fresco depicting a human hand clutching a dog’s paw on a mountain pasture above the Col de la Laie, in Beaufort, on September 14, 2026. This artwork echoes the movie “Heart of the Beast”, which is due to be released in cinemas telling the story of the bond between a dog and a plane crash survivor played by Brad Pitt. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) Men walk through rubble at the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on September 14, 2026. (Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP) A fruit vendor pushes his bicycle along a street in Lahore on September 15, 2026. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Devotees offer prayers on the banks of the Bagmati River during ‘Rishi Panchami’ at the end of the three-day ‘Teej’ festival, in which Hindu women fast during the day and pray for the long lives of their husbands, in Kathmandu on September 15, 2026. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) US Army paratroopers with the 3-509th Battalion, 11th Airborne division, jump out of a USAF C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Orient Shield 26 Joint Airborne drop at Kita-Dalen Training area in Eniwa, Hokkaido on September 15, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) This photograph shows a waxing crescent moon and the planet Venus (R) at sunset over the “Baie des anges” on the French riviera city of Nice, on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) Workers build a vessel at the Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on September 15, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

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