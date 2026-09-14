24 hours in pictures, 14 September 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring French artist JR unveiling his installation at the Vatican, the collective burial of children killed in a school fire in the Democratic Republic of Congo, traffic congestion in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, and Johannesburg residents protesting over ongoing water supply disruptions. These are some of the compelling images from around South Africa and the world.

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French artist JR poses in front his installation “Diluvium” during a press preview of the first chapter of the exhibition cycle “Catastrophe and Wonder” entitled “AQVA” ahead of its inauguration by the Pope, at the Vatican Apostolic Library on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Residents of Melville and surrounding suburbs picket along Main Road and 4th Avenue in Johannesburg, 14 September 2026, demanding urgent action from Johannesburg Water over inconsistent water supply that has disrupted daily life, forcing some residents to wake up at night to collect water. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A cyclo driver transports passengers wearing plastic covers to shelter from the rain along a street in Hanoi on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) A K9 officer walks near the crime scene where the body of a fifth woman was discovered in Olifantsfontein near Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, 14 September 2026. The bodies of the women were found partially undressed and with visible bruising, with the discovery sites located within the same vicinity. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen The Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s era Russian Foreign Ministry building dominates over the rails of Kievskaya railroad in Moscow on September 14, 2026. The last train between Moscow and Kyiv left the Kievsky terminal in Moscow on March 28, 2020, and then the transport link was stopped due to COVID pandemic and was never restored again due to the conflict between the two countries. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) Devotees Riyanka Deonarain and Shami Hingdebi from the Shri Anagha Datta Pedal Swami Mohana-Bhaktananda light clay lamps during a prayer and candlelight vigil in Durban over the weekend for six South Africans still missing after floods devastated parts of Nepal and Tibet on 26 August 2026. The gathering included devotional songs, the lighting of lamps and candles, and prayers for those missing and those who died in the floods. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Young men carrying crosses travel in a truck transporting the bodies of the victims to Ruzizi cemetery for their collective burial, following the official funeral ceremony for the 26 children who died in the fire in Bukavu, on September 14, 2026. A fire and stampede at a school in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 26 children, the UN children’s agency said on Friday, with some pupils leaping from windows on high floors to escape the carnage. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP) Members of the Cavalry Honour Escort take part in a rehearsal on the beach during preparations ahead of Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day), in Scheveningen on September 14, 2026. Prince’s Day, also known as Budget Day, is the traditional opening of the Dutch parliamentary year, with the King delivering the “Speech from the Throne”. (Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP) Commuters riding blue taxis wait in a traffic jam in Kabul on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) Students arrive for the first day of school after the three-month-long summer holidays in Kuwait City on September 14, 2026. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) A man walks past a mural of musician and anti-apartheid activist Miriam “Mama Afrika” Makeba in Newtown, Johannesburg, 14 September 2026. The mural is part of a series celebrating South African artists painted along a wall in the precinct. Picture: Jessica Nkuna A man sells bananas at a fresh food market in Lambaro, Indonesia’s Aceh province on September 14, 2026. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) A devotee prays before an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha, made of Indian currency notes on the occasion of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival in Chennai on September 14, 2026. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) An Afghan man sells watermelons on a three-wheeled motorcycle in Kandahar province on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

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