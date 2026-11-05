24 hours in pictures: France protests, MK election celebrations and Greek student demonstrations

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring protesters burning a rubbish bin during renewed demonstrations in France, uMkhonto we Sizwe supporters celebrating partial local government election results in Durban, students marching in Athens to demand more resources for education, and tributes laid at London’s Field of Remembrance ahead of Remembrance Day. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Protesters burn a garbage bin along a road during a demonstration as part of a nationwide day of actions as unions hold strikes alongside student-led demonstrations that have gripped the country for weeks in Bordeaux on November 5, 2026. The high school student movement that began with youth protesting dismal learning conditions has coincided with widespread anger over the rising cost of living and inequality, which culminated on October 17, 2026 in the worst rioting France has seen in years. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) Supporters of a local candidate from the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) celebrate as partial results are announced following South Africa’s local government elections in Durban, on November 5, 2026. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP) Students demonstrate to demand more resources for education in Athens on November 5, 2026. High school students, college students, and teachers are taking to the streets again on November 5, 2026, in Greece to demand more resources for education, as young people mobilize across Europe, particularly in France. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP) A view of tributes left in the Field Of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 5, 2026 in London, England. The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey is an annual act of national remembrance, bringing together veterans, serving personnel, military associations, families and members of the public to honour those who have lost their lives in the service of their country. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images) A Palestinian boy stands beside belongings gathered outside a house that was demolished by Israeli authorities, along with four others reportedly built without permits, in the village of Biddu in the so-called Area C of the Israeli-occupied West Bank on November 5, 2026. Israel regularly carries out demolitions of what it says are illegal structures built by Palestinians in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) A worker sweeps a street amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 5, 2026. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Sadhus or Hindu holy men rest at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on November 5, 2026. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) A visitor tries out a Kawasaki Corleo, a four-legged personal mobility vehicle on display at the EICMA International Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan, Italy, on November 5, 2026. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) A rider performs during a freestyle motocross show at the EICMA International Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan, Italy, on November 5, 2026. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) Visitors in traditional Hanbok outfits visit at Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on November 5, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) A Cartier Superb Art Deco Black Opal and Diamond Tiara/Necklace-Brooch Combination lot 1082 (Estimate 780,000 – 1,100,000 CHF) is displayed during the Sotheby’s Geneva Luxury Week press preview on November 05, 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland. Sotheby’s today unveiled highlights from its seasonal Geneva Important Watches, High Jewelry and Royal & Noble Jewels sales at Geneva’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for Sotheby’s) Vendors carry bags of marigold at the Jamalpur wholesale market in Ahmedabad on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP) Afghan Kochi nomads walk along with their donkeys carrying belongings across the desert of Shahr-e Safa district in Afghanistan’s Zabul province on November 5, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

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