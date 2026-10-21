24 hours in pictures: Gaza destruction, David Tlale’s fashion comeback, a giant pink duck and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring the destruction left by Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, South African fashion designer David Tlale showcasing his new collection at Johannesburg City Library, a giant pink rubber duck arriving on the Brisbane River in Australia, and capybaras at a Scottish zoo interacting with pumpkins ahead of Halloween. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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A man stands in a destroyed building in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on October 20, 2026. Israel’s military offensive against Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attack has displaced nearly all the population of Gaza and killed more than 74,450 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP) Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman’s 15-metre-tall pink Rubber Duck is seen during a media call for the opening of Melt Festival 2026 at New Farm Park on October 21, 2026 in Brisbane, Australia. The pink Rubber Duck is on display on the Brisbane River from October 21 to November 8, 2026, as part of Melt Festival. (Photo by Polina Levina/Getty Images) Nuns wait under an umbrella before the weekly general audience of Pope Leo XIV at St Peter’s Square in The Vatican on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) The team from the Ministry of Finance arrive at the Good Hope Chamber for the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on October 21, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The statement updates national economic forecasts, adjusts spending plans, and sets the fiscal framework for the upcoming budget cycle. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams) People hold posters as they gather to protest against the proposed austerity measures and social spending cuts, as the South African finance minister (not pictured) is due to deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Cape Town, on October 21, 2026. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Wami (right) looks towards another white rhinoceros in their pen at the Paris Zoological Park on October 20, 2026. With a “lump in their throats”, the staff at the Paris Zoological Park bid farewell to the iconic white rhinoceros Wami, who has flown to Mexico to help ensure the genetic diversity of this endangered species. (Photo by Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP) An Iranian actor wearing a mask depicting US President Donald Trump is seen inside a mock prison cell installed onto a street billboard at Tajrish Square in Tehran on October 21, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) South African fashion designer David Tlale (not pictured) poses for photographs with models after showcasing his new collection, titled “Restoration”, at the Johannesburg City Library, 20 October 2026, marking his comeback at South African Fashion Week (SAFW). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A man on a motorcycle pulls a cart loaded with bags of waste in Hanoi on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) Farmers harvest traditional log-hive honey in the highlands of Hizan district known for their rich vegetation, as the honey harvest season begins in Bitlis, Turkiye, on October 20, 2026. (Photo by Orhan Alca/Anadolu via Getty Images) Capybaras at Five Sisters Zoo interact with pumpkins in their enclosure ahead of Halloween on October 21, 2026 in West Calder, Scotland. The Five Sisters Zoo outside Edinburgh is home to more than 160 different species from around the world, including rescued animals. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Workers prune plants at Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) A woman carries bags of cans as she walks along a street in Chinatown in the Manhattan borough of New York, on October 20, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Soldier silhouettes are pictured in the grounds of Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, Southern England on October 21, 2026. National Trust property Waddesdon Manor is hosting a display featuring 1476 silhouettes commemorating those who gave their lives during the D-Day landings (6 June 1944).”D-Day 1476 – For Your Tomorrow”. Each life size silhouette, represents a life lost under British command on D-Day, is on display until November 29. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) Children interact with a panda robot during the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) on October 20, 2026 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China.The robot exhibition area at the Canton Fair is a specialized section focusing on intelligent manufacturing and embodied intelligence. It showcases a wide range of domestic intelligent equipment, including humanoid robots, industrial collaborative robots, household service robots, and specialized robots for specific tasks. Through live demonstrations, it demonstrates China’s technological prowess in intelligent manufacturing and its competitiveness in the global market. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) Camille Piantoni riding After Summer (L) and Jacinta Jenkins riding Miss Dividend during a recovery session at Altona Beach on October 21, 2026 in Altona North, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) Workers replace one of the German national flags atop the roof of the Bundestag (Federal Parliament) building in Berlin, Germany, on October 21, 2026. Staff hoisted the tricolor flag of black, red, and gold as part of routine maintenance on the historic Reichstag building. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images) This aerial photograph shows French skipper Violette Dorange abroad her monohull Imoca Initiative Coeur arriving in the harbour of Saint-Malo, northwestern France, with other Imoca class monohull, with other Imoca class monohull, a few days prior to the start of the Route du Rhum solo sailing race from Saint-Malo, to Pointe-a-Pitre in the French overseas island of Guadeloupe. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP) This photograph shows the “Egalite” (“Equality) statue with black tears and a graffiti reading “Golden youth” in the ‘Monument a la Republique’ at the Place de la Republique in Paris on October 21, 2026, four days after riots and looting occurred on the sidelines of nationwide protests against the “high cost of living”. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) A seagul is seen as people walk on the beach on the opening day of the village of the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe, a few days prior to the start of the 13th edition of the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe solo sailing race, starting from Saint-Malo, western France, on October 20, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

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