Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, featuring thousands of motorcyclists taking part in Cape Town’s annual Toy Run to deliver toys to underprivileged children, demonstrators marching in Paris to call for an end to violence against women, Early Childhood Development practitioners picketing outside Connie Bapela Chambers in Johannesburg over conditions affecting their centres, and residents gathering near an All Progressives Congress campaign poster in Lagos ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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People take part in a mass-participation sunrise yoga session during the “Dubai Yoga” event, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, in Dubai on November 29, 2026. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Thousands of bikers rode to Killarney with toys for the underprivalged during the 2026 Toy Run on November 29, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is South Africa’s largest motorcycle ride, where tens of thousands of bikers rally together to give toys to the needy children of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Spider-Man by Marvel balloon floats down the street during the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2026. New York postponed the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday over fears of extreme weather, a first in the event’s 100-year history, as a major storm gathers steam on the US East Coast. The brewing “nor’easter” threatens to disrupt plans for millions of people hitting the road and flying around the Thursday holiday, one of the country’s busiest travel seasons. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Members of the ZCC (Zion Christian Church) attend the National Day of Prayer organised by the Motsepe Foundation at FNB Stadium in Soweto on November 29, 2026. 35 of South Africa’s largest congregations gather celebrating spirituality and promoting interfaith unity. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A woman looks on from Narva on the Estonian bank across the Narva River towards the Ivangorod fortress on the Russian side two days before the border closure, on November 29, 2026. The NATO and EU member is a staunch critic of the Kremlin and its invasion of Ukraine and has frequently accused Moscow of waging a so-called hybrid war against Kyiv’s European allies. A foiled arson attempt on a drone factory near the capital Tallinn earlier in November prompted the country of 1.3 million peopl to order its border points shut as of December 1. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) A photograph taken on November 29, 2026 shows badges featuring pictures of Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki among patriotic and historical images for sale outside the headquarters of Poland’s Constitutional Court in Warsaw, on the sidelines of a protest. Right-wing and far-right activists have camped outside the court in protest. A political battle is fought in Poland, pitting Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist government against the nationalist right over the country’s highest court — the Constitutional Tribunal. The court’s legitimacy has been disputed for years because of controversial appointments made under previous right-wing governments. The governing coalition says it wants to correct “political” reforms and appointments made by the far right, which it deems contrary to democratic standards. But nationalists have accused Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk of undermining constitutional order. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) Residents gather at an intersection next to an election campaign poster supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja, Lagos, on November 28, 2026, ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. (Photo by Toyin Adedokun / AFP) Aerial view after a snow storm near Temoaya, Mexico on November 28, 2026. (Photo by Mario Vasquez / AFP) South African singer, songwriter and producer Thando Zide performs at NIROX in the Cradle of Humankind, west of Johannesburg, 29 November 2026, during the 13th edition of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival. Organised by The SN Project, the festival featured performances by Siya Makuzeni, Izingane Zoma, Internet Athi, Thando Zide and Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane, celebrating Hugh Masekela’s legacy through music, storytelling and heritage. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Aerial view as people attend a candle lighting during the “Night of Wishes” at San Gaspar church in San Gaspar Vivar, Antigua, Guatemala on November 28, 2026. (Photo by Johan ORDÓÑEZ / AFP) A new Volkswagen (VW) ID.Cross electric car (R) and a ID.Polo electric car (L) are seen from above at the tower storage facility of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) at the company’s headquarters plant in Wolfsburg, central Germany, at dusk on November 27, 2026. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP) A protestor holds a sign reading “Feminist” (with a play on word with “fairy”) during a demonstration in Paris for the elimination of violence against women, called by feminist organisation “Nous Toutes” in Paris on November 28, 2026. (Photo by Arnaud FINISTRE / AFP) A surfer catches a wave next to pier on November 27, 2026 in Manhattan Beach, California. Massive waves carried on king tides battered California’s coast on November 25, prompting evacuations and soaking San Francisco, but sparing feared mass disruptions to Thanksgiving holiday travel. San Francisco already recorded its highest November water levels in more than 40 years on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) Early Childhood Development (ECD) groups picket outside the Connie Bapela Chambers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 27 November 2026, during the election of the Johannesburg mayor and Speaker. The protesters raise concerns about health certificates, limits on the number of children at ECD centres, the conduct of health inspectors, training for established ECD centre owners and subsidies for practitioners. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen People walk past Christmas lights in Medellin, Colombia on November 27, 2026. Medellin has illuminated its Christmas lights, consisting of 11.5 million LED bulbs, nearly 36,000 figures, and nine immersive pavilions crafted by more than 200 artisans—most of whom are single mothers who are heads of their households. (Photo by Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP) A dog wears a jumper during the Rescue Dogs of London Christmas jumper parade in central London on November 28, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) A grey seal pup rests on the sand dunes of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s Donna Nook nature reserve near Grimsby, northeast England, on November 29, 2026. Every November and December thousands of grey seals give birth to their pups near the sand dunes of the Donna Nook nature reserve, which is the location for one of the four grey seal colonies on the English east coast. A count conducted by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust on November 27, 2026 recorded: 385 bulls, 1096 cows and 1321 pups present at the nature reserve. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Aerial view taken on November 27, 2026 near Emmersdorf an der Donau, Lower Austria, shows boats on a snow-covered headland. (Photo by HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT / AUSTRIA OUT / AUSTRIA OUT

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