24 hours in pictures: Ukraine drone strike, broken traffic lights, Ramaphosa plays golf and more

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Ukrainian firefighters battling a blaze at Zaporizhzhia National...

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Ukrainian firefighters battling a blaze at Zaporizhzhia National University following a Russian drone strike, eight broken traffic lights lying on the ground at a busy intersection in Weltevreden Park, President Cyril Ramaphosa at an ANC Veterans League fundraising golf day in Johannesburg, and two accused appearing in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court in connection with the murder of Jabulile Ntimba. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire at a building of Zaporizhzhia National University following a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia on September 21, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Darya NAZAROVA / AFP) Broken traffic lights are seen at the intersection of JG Strydom Road and 9th Avenue in Weltevreden Park, 21 September 2026. Eight robots are all lying on their side at this intersection and have been like this for months, with frustrated residents asking why and how this happened, and when will it be fixed. 9th Avenue is a major throughfare which passes under the N1 highway connecting Weltevreden Park and Fairland with this intersection causing daily traffic chaos. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Runners compete in the Buenos Aires International Marathon as they pass in front of a mural depicting Argentine football legend Diego Maradona at La Boca neighborhood in Buenos Aires, on September 20, 2026. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) A Ferris wheel is pictured at the Sindbad Amusement Park in eastern Baghdad near sunset on September 21, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) A woman holds an umbrella as she walks across a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv on September 21, 2026. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) President Cyril Ramaphosa tee off at the ANC Veterans League Fundraising Golf Day at Johannesburg Country Club in Woodmead on September 21, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is part of the ANCVL ongoing efforts to mobilise resources to strengthen its election programmes and initiatives while fostering stronger partnerships between the organisation and the business community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Nester Msithini appear at the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court in Ekurhuleni, 21 September 2026, facing charges of premeditated murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice in connection with the death of Jabulile Ntimba. Ntimba was the ninth body discovered in Villa Liza near Dawn Park, Boksburg, on 17 September 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A model displays a creation from the DI PETSA Spring/Summer 2027 collection at London Fashion Week in London on September 21, 2026. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP) This photograph shows the Celestial Sphere, also known as the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Sphere, at the United Nations Offices in Geneva, on September 21, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) A devotee carries an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha for immersion at a temple tank during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival in Bengaluru on September 20, 2026. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Mcfoolen Ford, 26, appears at the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court, 21 September 2026, for a bail hearing after his arrest as the fourth suspect in the Reiger Park shooting case. The charges stem from a fatal shooting in Reiger Park on 7 August 2026, in which four people were killed, including civilians Roleen Lessing and Jayden Magerman, and South African Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit officers Constable Tomatsane and Constable Sibeko. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Saint-Emilion jurats, members of the Saint-Emilion Bacchic wine brotherhood or jurade, in formal attire take their positions for an induction ceremony at the monolithic church, in Saint-Emilion, south-western France on September 20, 2026. The Saint-Emilion jurade symbolically proclaims the start date of the harvest in September during a day marked by processions, a mass at the Catholic church and an induction ceremony at the monolithic church. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) An effigy hangs from a fishing boat next to a banner reading “Enough sacrifices” at the port of Le Grau-du-Roi, in southern France, on September 21, 2026, during the visit of France’s junior minister for the sea and fisheries Catherine Chabaud to meet with fishermen from Sete and Le Grau-du-Roi following a week of fishermen protests over rising fuel prices and deteriorating working conditions. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) French highliner Tatiana Mosio-Bongonga walks along a 400-metre-long rope suspended between the twin slag heaps of Loos-en-Gohelle, at a height ranging from 80 to 186 metres above the ground and without a safety line, as part of the European Heritage Days in Loos-en-Gohelle, northern France, on September 20, 2026. Eighty meters above the ground, she linked the two highest slag heaps in Europe, balancing on a wire: to the sound of Pierre Bachelet’s “Les Corons,” tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga was applauded on September 20, 2026, by more than 9,000 spectators who came to admire her performance in the heart of the mining basin of Pas-de-Calais. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) meets with the winner of a Special Recognitions Award, George Tappenden (L) during the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on September 21, 2026. WellChild is the national charity for seriously ill children and their families. The WellChild Awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who care for and support them. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) Lanterns are seen on display at Victoria Park as part of festivities ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong on September 21, 2026. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

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