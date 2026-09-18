PICTURES: Kettlewell Scarecrow Festival brings Yorkshire village to life

From quirky characters to elaborate handmade creations, scarecrows take over the streets and gardens of Kettlewell.

The village of Kettlewell in North Yorkshire came alive with colour and creativity during its annual Scarecrow Festival in August.

Residents filled the streets, gardens and public spaces with handcrafted scarecrows inspired by familiar characters, popular culture and everyday life.

First held in 1994 as a fundraiser for the local primary school, the festival has grown into a popular community event that now also raises funds for the village hall and St Mary’s Church.

Visitors followed trails through the Yorkshire Dales village, discovering the imaginative and often humorous displays along the way.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Home made scarecrows are displayed during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival on August 08, 2026 in Kettlewell, England. The two week Festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities. The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

1 / 12

MORE PICTURES: WGRUV brings international flair to Johannesburg stage