24 hours in pictures: Movie dog shows off camera skills, Johannesburg water protests and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring residents protesting Johannesburg’s ongoing water crisis, elderly voters casting special votes in Cape Town ahead of the local government elections, a movie dog demonstrating his camera skills ahead of a German trade fair, and the rising sun illuminating the US Capitol in Washington. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Movie dog ‘Nesquik’, a Parson Russell Kromfohrlander Mix Terrier, shows his skills with video camera during a press event in Dortmund, western Germany on November 2, 2026, ahead of the Dog & Horse 2026 trade fair. The fair will take place with breed presentations and show programme at the Dortmund Exhibition Centre from November 6 until November 8, 2026. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) Palestinians attempt to extinguish the flames on a car that was targeted in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on November 2, 2026. Israel’s offensive in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas has left much of the territory in ruins and killed more than 74,500 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) Defender of Democracy leader Wade Manning pickets at Turbine Hall in Johannesburg, 2 November 2026, amid growing water protests across several Johannesburg suburbs as residents demand urgent solutions to the municipal water crisis ahead of the local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A humanoid robot prepares to walk up steps while competing in the CMG World Robot Mount Tai Competition in Tai’an, in China’s eastern Shandong province on November 2, 2026. (Photo by CNS / AFP) Nkosindiphile Xhakaza (Mayor Of Ekurhuleni) cast his vote on special vote day at Wynand Marais Community Centre on November 02, 2026 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Special voting allows eligible voters who are unable to visit their polling stations on election day to cast their ballots early for the upcoming local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) The rising sun illuminates the sky behind the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on November 2, 2026. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP) USA’s Marshall Brayton competes at the Men’s Taijiquan Combined Preliminary Round Taijishan during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games at Dakar Expo Centre (CICAD) in Diamniadio, on November 2, 2026. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) Police personnel detain a garment worker during a protest demanding higher minimum wages in Dhaka on November 2, 2026. Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers blocked a major highway and clashed with police on November 2, demanding a monthly minimum wage more than double current pay, as protests spread across industrial hubs. (Photo by Salahuddin Ahmed / AFP) The elderly assisted by IEC officials cast their votes at Huis Nuweland in Claremont on special voting day on November 02, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Special voting allows eligible voters who are unable to visit their polling stations on election day to cast their ballots early. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard) A reveler wearing a costume takes part in a celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos) in Milan, northern Italy on November 1, 2026. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) A man lights a pumpkin skull during the traditional celebration of the Blessed Souls on All Saints’ Day at Salcaja Cemetery in the municipality of Salcaja, Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, on November 1st, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo RODAS / AFP) A person wearing a mask representing Siguanaba, a mythological character from Salvadoran folklore, takes part in the traditional La Calabiuza Festival in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, on November 1st, 2026. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP) South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Commissioner Henk Boshoff briefs the media at the official release of the inquiry report into the state of water and sanitation service delivery in Gauteng at SAHRC Offices on November 02, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This report follows investigative hearings held from 19 to 21 May 2026, after the SAHRC examined chronic water and sanitation failures across Gauteng’s major metros—including Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) This photograph shows empty refrigerators in a Delhaize supermarket in Boortmeerbeek some 30 km from Brussels, on November 2, 2026 following an IT incident. Dozens of Belgian grocery stores and an Ikea superstore saw their refrigerator temperatures soar on November 2, 2026, with several of the firms involved confirming they had been hit by a cyberattack. The Delhaize supermarket chain said refrigeration systems in “dozens” of its stores were affected by an IT incident. Delhaize did not specify the cause, but an AFP correspondent visiting one shop at Bortmeerbeek, northeast of Brussels, saw refrigerators and freezers empty with a sign blaming hackers. (Photo by Maude BRULARD / AFP) Surrounded by members of the media and well-wishers, British adventurer Karl Bushby embraces his mother, Angela outside her home, after Karl completes the final portion of his journey in his home city of Hull, northeastern England on November 2, 2026, following a 50,000-kilometre, 28-year trek home from South America. Bushby, a 57-year-old former paratrooper, set off from Punta Arenas, Chile, in November 1998, vowing to reach his mother’s home near Hull without travelling on planes, trains, boats, vehicles or other transport modes. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

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