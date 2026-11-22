The incident happened on Saturday, 21 November, at Mosaïek Theatre.

The South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) has issued a statement addressing an altercation between podcaster Naqueeda Dayel and DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee at its awards ceremony on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the organisers said they were aware of the incident, which took place at Mosaïek Theatre in Johannesburg.

“We do not condone any act of physical or verbal abuse. Not at our events, and not anywhere else.

“There is no disagreement, no result and no award that makes putting hands on another person acceptable,” the statement read.

The organisers added that they had contacted the parties involved and offered their support.

“Our first concern is the wellbeing of the person affected. We have made contact with the parties concerned and have offered our support,” the statement read.

SASMA also confirmed that the incident had been reported and that a legal process was under way.

The organisers said they would cooperate with the South African Police Service (SAPS), including providing venue footage and accounts from staff and security personnel.

“It is not for SASMA to decide what happened or who is responsible for it. We will let the law take its course, and we will not comment on the specifics while that process runs,” the statement read.

SASMA responds to claims that awards were bought

SASMA also rejected claims that the Beauty Influencer of the Year award was bought.

Following Naqueeda’s announcement as the winner, Cyan claimed in a video circulating on social media that Naqueeda had bought the award.

SASMA said all votes across the 27 categories were audited by an independent auditing firm.

“Every vote cast in these awards is audited by an independent auditing firm, across all 27 categories, without exception. The suggestion that any result on Saturday night was bought is false, and we reject it completely,” the statement read.