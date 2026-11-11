24 hours in pictures: Russian airstrike damages ambulance, fugitive in court and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring a Red Cross paramedic inspecting shrapnel damage to an ambulance following a Russian airstrike in Ukraine, UK fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appearing in a Johannesburg court, an android robot attending the Web Summit in Lisbon, and performers Brendan Van Rhyn and Desmond Dube backstage at the Joburg Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland pantomime. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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A Red Cross paramedic inspects shrapnel damage to an ambulance following a Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on November 10, 2026. (Photo by Francisco Richart/Anadolu via Getty Images) UK fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court, 10 November 2026, facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and contravening the Immigration Act. The case was postponed to 7 December. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen The new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, Billie Brightpaw, is unveiled and displayed in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, ahead of this year’s annual parade. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images) Brendan Van Rhyn, left, who performs as The Queen Of Hearts, and Desmond Dube, who performs as Dame Fanny Floppalot, pose for a photograph backstage, 30 October 2026, at the Joburg Theatre, during a performance of Janice Honeyman’s Alice In Wonderland Pantomime. The pantomime is on stage until 24 December. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Siya Kolisi of South Africa during the South African national men’s rugby team training session at Insep Fields on November 10, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Winter/Gallo Images) Westbury residents barricade the corner of Dowling and Du Plessis streets in Johannesburg, 10 November 2026, following the killing of three people, a father and his two sons, in a single day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Prince Buzabazi Zulu (second right) of the Royal Zulu House joins Harish Jaga, Harnish Patel, Vijay Patel and officiating priest Alpesh Patel during Govardhan Puja and Annakut prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Durban, 10 November 2026. The occasion also marked the Gujarati New Year, celebrated by Gujarati Hindus in South Africa and around the world. The prince was accompanied by Princess Dee Zulu. PHOTO: Rajesh Jantilal An android robot sits among the audience during the Web Summit opening ceremony in Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon, on November 9, 2026. The tenth edition of the Web Summit takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 9 to November 12, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) Workers prepare to remove the covering from a 14-meter-tall statue of Pope Leo XIV, created by sculptor Rafael Gutierrez, ahead of its inauguration on the Pacific coast in Callao, Peru, on November 9, 2026. Pope Leo XIV will visit Peru over a 12-day trip, including Uruguay and Argentina, from November 6 to 16, 2026. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) People set tents on the Spanish Steps during a protest by Movements for the Right to Housing and Change against the rising cost of living and military spending, in Rome on November 9, 2026. The banner reads “No to the government of war. Housing, income and healthcare for all”. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) A participant dressed as a dinosaur performs as part of the Fossil Of The Day award during the COP31 Climate Conference in Antalya on November 9, 2026. Turkey host the COP31 climate talks from November 9 to 20 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, with Australia presiding over the negotiations. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) A United Kingdom Royal Air Force Voyager aircraft approaches to land at Prestwick airport in Scotland on November 10, 2026. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) An Afghan shepherd boy walks with his sheep along a street in the Zhari district of Kandahar province on November 9, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

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