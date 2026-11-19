Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during a training session in Dublin, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada interacting with fans at the Wanderers, Rohingya refugees watching the International Court of Justice deliver its ruling on allegations of genocide in Myanmar, and visitors exploring the COP31 Green Zone in Turkey. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Kagiso Rabada with fans during day 5 of the 1st Dafabet Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at DP World Wanderers Stadium on November 19, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) People play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) at Bamboo Gaming Center & Bar in Bangkok on November 19, 2026, on the day of the highly anticipated video game’s release. Gamers around the world savoured their first blast of “Grand Theft Auto VI” on November 19, as critics gushed over one of the most-anticipated video game releases ever. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) Siya Kolisi during the South African national men’s rugby team training session at UCD Training Fields on November 18, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Dan Clohessy/Gallo Images) Turkiye’s indigenously developed Orus Reis seismic research vessel arrives in Pakistan for its new mission following its first intercontinental deployment in Somalia, on November 19, 2026. (Photo by Turkish Ministry of Energy/Anadolu via Getty Images) City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit members search for the body of an 11-year-old girl believed to have been swept away by floodwater in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, 19 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen People gather next to the wreckage of a pirogue involved in an accident off the coast of western Senegal in Yenne, on November 18, 2026. A rickety boat carrying migrants capsized off a fishing community in western Senegal, leaving at least one person dead, sources told AFP Wednesday. The latest tragedy comes just 10 days after a shipwreck off the coast of the northwestern town of Thieppe killed 43, in one of the deadliest migration disasters in the country’s history. Thousands of people from west Africa have died in recent years trying to reach Europe on the perilous Atlantic route to Spain’s Canary islands on often overloaded and dilapidated boats. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) Anthony Sehas testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on November 19, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) People walk in front of a large sea turtle building housing a display in the COP31 Green Zone at the COP31 UNFCCC Climate Conference on November 19, 2026 in Antalya, Turkey. The COP31, which is being held jointly by Turkey and Australia and will run from November 9-20, is bringing together stakeholders, including international heads of state and political leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) A woman wearing a facemask crosses a street on a smoggy morning in Lahore on November 19, 2026. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Rohingya refugees watch the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling over whether Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, on a screen at a camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar on November 19, 2026. Myanmar security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians during its brutal 2017 crackdown on the Muslim minority, the International Court of Justice said on November 19, as it weighs whether such actions constituted genocide. Myanmar’s soldiers killed and raped Rohingya, committed violence against children, and destroyed Rohingya villages and settlements, the top UN court said. (Photo by Salahuddin Ahmed / AFP) Fani John Sibeko appears at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on November 19, 2026 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. Sibeko is accused of opening fire on a crowd of mourners in Katlehong and killing four(4) people. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) Being hosed down after a race at Warwick Racecourse on November 19, 2026 in Warwick, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) A winegrower pours glasses of Beaujolais Nouveau wine to attendees of the official launch of the 2026 edition of Beaujolais Nouveau in the streets of Lyon, central-eastern France, early morning on November 19, 2026. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) Johannesburg Roads Agency employees drain floodwater along Elias Motsoaledi Road in Dobsonville, Soweto, 19 November 2026, following heavy rainfall. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This screen grabs from a handout video released by Parks Australia on November 19, 2026 shows thousands of red crabs heading towards the sea during their annual migration on Australia’s Christmas Island. More than 100 million red crabs on Australia’s Christmas Island have begun their annual migration from the forest to sea, conservationists said this week. (Photo by Parks Australia / AFP)

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