Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 19 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a toddler was among six people killed in a Free State mass shooting.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga commission raised concerns over Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala being transported in a Polo from a KwaZulu-Natal prison to Pretoria.

Furthermore, Gauteng’s department of health owes suppliers R3.6 billion in unpaid invoices,

Weather tomorrow: 20 November 2026

Friday will be stormy and wet weather with flooding, thunderstorms and small hail over KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, southern Mpumalanga, eastern Free State, eastern North West and the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Toddler among six killed in Free State mass shooting

Picture: File/The Citizen

Police are searching for three suspects linked to a mass shooting at a village outside Bloemfontein.

Seven people were shot on Wednesday night when the suspects opened fire on a home in Botshabelo.

Among the deceased were five women and a two-year-old boy, with another female taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to abdomen.

CONTINUE READING: Toddler among six killed in Free State mass shooting

Madlanga commission: Concerns raised over Cat Matlala’s trip in a Polo from KZN to Pretoria

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears before Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 9 November 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Questions over the security arrangements surrounding the transportation of controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala took centre stage at the Madlanga commission, after an Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigator revealed that the high-profile inmate was moved from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to Gauteng without police backup.

Anthony Winston Sehas appeared before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 19 November 2026, where he faced questions about the circumstances surrounding Matlala’s transportation between correctional facilities.

The April 2026 journey has come under scrutiny following revelations that Matlala was transported to Pretoria in an ordinary vehicle, with no security accompanying the officials.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission: Concerns raised over Cat Matlala’s trip in a Polo from KZN to Pretoria

Health department debt deepens as Gauteng owes suppliers R3.6bn

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

Gauteng’s department of health owes suppliers R3.6 billion in unpaid invoices, contributing to shortages of essential medicines at public hospitals and clinics, raising concerns about the impact on patients who depend on the public health care system.

The Citizen has learned that several clinics and hospitals in the province have been affected by medicine shortages, forcing some patients to return home without receiving their prescribed medication, while others have had to buy medicines from private pharmacies.

The Gauteng department of health reportedly owes suppliers R3.6 billion, despite assurances by premier Panyaza Lesufi that outstanding invoices would be settled by August 25.

CONTINUE READING: Health department debt deepens as Gauteng owes suppliers R3.6bn

Government working on legislation to deactivate some phones in SA

The chair of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on migration Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: GovernmentZA/X

The chair of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on migration Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has confirmed the government’s move to phase out some phones in the country.

On Thursday, the IMC on migration updated the country on the work being undertaken by various government departments to strengthen border security, improve immigration enforcement, address non-compliance with immigration laws and regulations, and ensure that migration is managed in an orderly, lawful and secure manner.

The government is taking on risks associated with unregulated SIM card registrations to strengthen RICA compliance and tackle organised crime.

CONTINUE READING: Government working on legislation to deactivate some phones in SA

Kwaito legends Boom Shaka to open for Sean Paul in Pretoria

November 29: Boom Shaka during Channel O Awards on November 29, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Get ready to ‘shake it’; Pretoria concertgoers are in for a nostalgic musical treat. South African kwaito legends Boom Shaka have been announced as the opening act for Jamaican dancehall superstar Sean Paul.

The group will join the Grammy Award-winning hitmaker for his Pretoria show this December. This brings a distinctly local flavour to an international concert lineup.

For fans who grew up dancing to the unmistakable sounds of kwaito, the announcement offers a chance to revisit a soundtrack that helped shape South African popular culture.

CONTINUE READING: Kwaito legends Boom Shaka to open for Sean Paul in Pretoria

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ActionSA-ANC wedding bells | Joburg water restrictions | Why Rassie got automatic ban