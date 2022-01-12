In Pics: Tears and excitement as pupils start school

Tracy Lee Stark

There were tears, excitement and eagerness as some pupils in South Africa started school on Wednesday.

Other children seemed to be happy to be returning to class in 2022, as pupils in inland provinces went back to school on Wednesday.

However, it was not all plain sailing.

The basic education department still has to place 400,000 children for the 2022 school year.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Tuesday 57 schools in Gauteng had been vandalised or needed urgent attention. Some were storm-damaged.

During the briefing, deputy director-general for planning Simone Geyer said many of the 400 000 pupils remained unplaced due to late applications, which delayed the registration process, the difficulty of planning how many pupils needed placement and parents’ preference of English-medium schools.

Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea