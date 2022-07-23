Watch: Campaign for monkeys to own their land

Citizen Reporter

Monkeyland Primate Sanctuary in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, is the world’s first free roaming multi-specie primate sanctuary.

It aims to create awareness about the plight of primates and foster a greater understanding of our primate cousins. Monkeyland animals were rescued from laboratories, vivisection, zoos and pet confinement.

They were brought to Monkeyland, where they live and breed as free roaming monkeys. Currently, all this is at threat due to the possible change of heart of the evolving shareholders of the property owning company.

Take away their forest and the primates are no better off than their ancestors were.

Monkeyland is running a campaign where people can help the monkeys to own the land they live on by purchasing a square meter.

This campaign offers one an opportunity to donate as little as R90 and be part of a real property purchase that will secure the future of the monkeys at Monkeyland.

For more information visit www.monkeyland.tv

