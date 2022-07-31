Multimedia

31 Jul 2022
7:19 pm

IN PICTURES: Cars in the Park

The Pretoria Old Motor Club's Cars In the Park has every type of car you can imagine - from Minis and Unimogs to muscle cars to Hot Rods.

Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club (POMC), a group of classic automobile enthusiasts the show is currently the biggest event of its nature drawing thousands of car enthusiasts to Zwartkops. With a market to feed the masses and provide some speciality car items, the crowds are kept busy all day.

And with a soundtrack of revving engines, people with all types of tastes mingle to talk about their pride and joy.

The show has every type of car you can imagine, from Minis and Unimogs to muscle cars and Hot Rods.

Many pristine classics are on display, even featuring some from the early 1900s.

The modern racers also get a shout-out with a few Supercars thrown into the mix.

