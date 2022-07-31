IN PICTURES: Cars in the Park

Neil McCartney

Hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club (POMC), a group of classic automobile enthusiasts the show is currently the biggest event of its nature drawing thousands of car enthusiasts to Zwartkops. With a market to feed the masses and provide some speciality car items, the crowds are kept busy all day.

And with a soundtrack of revving engines, people with all types of tastes mingle to talk about their pride and joy.

The show has every type of car you can imagine, from Minis and Unimogs to muscle cars and Hot Rods.

Many pristine classics are on display, even featuring some from the early 1900s.

The modern racers also get a shout-out with a few Supercars thrown into the mix.

1/15 A Mom takes pictures of her sons at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Currently it is the biggest event of this nature and display all types of cars from vintage to modern, classics to Hot Rods. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 2/15 Looking at a Hot Rod at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 3/15 Cars of all shapes and sizes at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 4/15 An AC Cobra at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 5/15 Toy cars for sale at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 6/15 Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 7/15 A 1990 Mercedes Benz C11 at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 8/15 Kids in pedal cars at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 9/15 Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 10/15 Packing up after displaying her VW Beetle at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 11/15 A decorated VW Beetle at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 12/15 A Unimog on display at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 13/15 A Unimog on display at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 14/15 A Rat Rod at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 15/15 Cars of all shapes and sizes at Cars in the Park held at Zwartkops raceway in Pretoria, 31 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

READ NEXT: BMW’s first electric performance car – a spark of genius