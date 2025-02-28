Regional Extreme Festival fires up for Zwartkops season opener

Now backed by Coca-Cola, the first round of this year's series promises more than just fizzy on-track action.

The 2025 Regional Extreme Festival presented by Coca-Cola kicks off its activities at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this Saturday, with 138 competitors in six disciplines taking on the challenge.

Volkswagen Challenge

Premier billing on the day will belong to the ATE Volkswagen Challenge contingent, with 22 cars, mostly Polo and Polo Vivos, taking to the tarmac.

Elna Croeser (ATE Brakes Polo) could be a podium challenger in Saturday’s ATE Volkswagen Challenge. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Top contenders must include Wayne Masters (Performance Masters), Elna Croeser (ATE Brakes), Dean Ross (Norbrake), Ian Walker (Mellow Velo) and Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia).

ALSO READ: Regional Extreme Festival concludes 2024 circuit racing on a high

In Class B, front runners should be drivers like overall defending champion Stuart Mack (AutoZone), Chris Davison (D&L Transport), Francis Aldrich (VaporWorx) and Martin de Beer (MLP).

111 GTs and Sports Saloons

The Ferro Energia 111 GT races for Sports and Saloon Cars should see pre-event favourites like current champion Wouter Roos (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI), George Economides (Wealth Avenue Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo) and Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Volkswagen Polo).

Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST) should be a frontrunner in the Ferro Energia 111 GT races for Sports and Saloon Cars. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also in contention are Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Lexus IS 300), Wayne Lebotschy (SHIELD Volkswagen Golf), Sebastian Bouilliard (Applied Heat Volkswagen Polo) and Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST).

BMW action

The BMW ///M Performance Parts brigade will bring 55 cars to the event, divided into two separate classes to be accommodated by the 2.4 kilometre circuit.

The top class will see victory favourites like reigning champion Renier Smith (Fast Development M3), Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i), Nek Makris (335i), Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3), Andreas Meier (#CEC 318i STC), Fabio Fedetto (M4), Ron Gearing (335i) and Nicky Dicks (Curvent M3).

V8 Supercars

Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang) could be the pre-event favourite in the races for Dunlop V8 Supercars.

He should be challenged by drivers like Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Mustang), Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina), Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Auto Ford Mustang) and Antony Marx (Chevrolet Lumina).

Additional opposition will come from Clinton Weston (Ford Falcon), Steve Herbst (Prei Instrumentation Chevrolet Corvette), Auke Compaan (Hurricane Automotive Chevrolet Lumina) and Sam Dahl (ArcPro Tech Ford Falcon).

SuperHatch

The SuperHatch races could see Melanie Spurr (Origen Oil Volkswagen Polo) fighting for victories against the likes of Mark du Toit (TAR BMW 135i), George Aldrich (Opel Corsa), Tyron Pillay (TPAS Volkswagen Golf ), Joshua du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Ishmail Balloyi (TAR Honda Civic) and Keithin Meintjies (TCR Truck Renault Sandero).

Formula Vee

Rounding out the programme will be two races for DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vees.

The DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee races should again provide close racing spectacle around Zwartkops. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Expected to fight for victory are Peter Hills (MXTwo Mangaza Rhema), Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Rhema), Anton van der Merwe (VDM Vmax), Blane de Meillon (Sting), David Austin (DA Racing Rhema), Chloe Stewart (LMS Electrical Forza) and Anriette van Wyk (Pta Noord Forza).

When?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to commence at 10h00.

Admission will cost R140 per adult and R100 per student, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot, and the circuit’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and spectator areas throughout the day.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, while you are also welcome to braai on the grass banks around the circuit.

The pits will offer a flea market, a kiddies corner with face painting, pedal car racing and live music, or you may decide to go for a drifting experience on the skidpan.

For more information call the circuit at 012 384 2299 or visit zwartkops.co.za.

ALSO READ: Regional Extreme Festival gives Red Star faithful a show of note