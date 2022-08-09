In pictures: Women’s Day at Union Buildings

Neil McCartney

The event was attended by the last living leader of the historic Women’s March that took place in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn. She took part in a panel discussion about issues that affect women in these times. The theme of the event was Women’s Socio Economic Rights, Empowerment and Resilience. Although the event was focused on celebrating women, discussions included how to address the challenges that women have including poverty, financial exclusion and gender based violence. The event was preceded by a march by women from various law enforcement agencies, a large group of ANC Women’s League members and various civil society movements.

