Multimedia

Multimedia

Neil McCartney
Chief Photographer
2 minute read
9 Aug 2022
5:04 pm

In pictures: Women’s Day at Union Buildings

Neil McCartney

The Gauteng Provincial Government held a Women's Day event at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Women's Day, 9 August 2022.

Woman march to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The event was attended by the last living leader of the historic Women’s March that took place in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn. She took part in a panel discussion about issues that affect women in these times. The theme of the event was Women’s Socio Economic Rights, Empowerment and Resilience. Although the event was focused on celebrating women, discussions included how to address the challenges that women have including poverty, financial exclusion and gender based violence. The event was preceded by a march by women from various law enforcement agencies, a large group of ANC Women’s League members and various civil society movements.

Woman march to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Woman march to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

The WIPADO (Women In Performance And Development Organisation) Choir sing during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The WIPADO (Women In Performance And Development Organisation) Choir sing during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Last living leader of the Womans March in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Last living leader of the Womens March in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Last living leader of the Womans March in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Last living leader of the Women’s March in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Police woman march at an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Police woman march at an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Dancing during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Dancing during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Magdeline Kekana, Francian Bambo, Paulina Nkosi, Sonto Motlhake and Mpho Maluleka on their way to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Magdeline Kekana, Francian Bambo, Paulina Nkosi, Sonto Motlhake and Mpho Maluleka on their way to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

An event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

An event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

 

Woman march to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Women march to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Now read: Ramaphosa to lead national Women’s Day event in KZN

Read more on these topics