In pictures: Women’s Day at Union Buildings

The Gauteng Provincial Government held a Women's Day event at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Women's Day, 9 August 2022.
The event was attended by the last living leader of the historic Women’s March that took place in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn. She took part in a panel discussion about issues that affect women in these times. The theme of the event was Women’s Socio Economic Rights, Empowerment and Resilience. Although the event was focused on celebrating women, discussions included how to address the challenges that women have including poverty, financial exclusion and gender based violence. The event was preceded by a march by women from various law enforcement agencies, a large group of ANC Women’s League members and various civil society movements.
The WIPADO (Women In Performance And Development Organisation) Choir sing during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Last living leader of the Womens March in 1956, Sophia Williams De Bruyn during an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Womans Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Magdeline Kekana, Francian Bambo, Paulina Nkosi, Sonto Motlhake and Mpho Maluleka on their way to an event held at Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day, 9 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
