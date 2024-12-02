PICTURES: Betway Summer Cup glitz, glamour and horse racing
The Betway Summer Cup, one of South Africa's premier horse racing events, did not disappoint featuring top class horse racing and plenty standside glamour.
From left, Nokulunga Ngcobo, Tsogang Radebe, Asipe Nokenke and Thandiwe Phetla are seen at the Betway Summer Cup, 30 November 2024, at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
