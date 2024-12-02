Multimedia

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

2 Dec 2024

09:00 am

PICTURES: Betway Summer Cup glitz, glamour and horse racing

The Betway Summer Cup, one of South Africa's premier horse racing events, did not disappoint featuring top class horse racing and plenty standside glamour.

From left, Nokulunga Ngcobo, Tsogang Radebe, Asipe Nokenke and Thandiwe Phetla are seen at the Betway Summer Cup, 30 November 2024, at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Tansey Coetzee is seen at the Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Oison Murphy is seen at the Betway Summer Cup, 30 November 2024, at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
From left, Thobile Thwala, Ketia Kalala and Nokuthula Thwala seen in the parade ring. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A general view of Turffontein on Betway Summer Cup day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Atticus Finch, ridden by Calvin Habib, on his way to winning the 2024 Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen
Atticus Finch, ridden by Calvin Habib, wins the 2024 Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen
Calvin Habib celebrates after riding Atticus Finch to victory in the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen
Calvin Habib celebrates after riding Atticus Finch to victory in the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen
Nokukhanya Shandu (left) and Nondumiso Magubane pose for a photograph after being crowned as the best dressed couple at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Yanti Ahmed, who was named the best dressed female, and Rex Ho are seen at the Betway Summer Cup, at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Model Sandra Zezere. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Tansey Coetzee (right) and Margo Fargo at the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Shaun Mahungele (left), Mzukisi Mbane and Tebogo Motshabi at the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Marika Opperman is seen at the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A general view of Turffontein. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Victor Matfield spotted in the crowd at the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

