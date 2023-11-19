48 hours in pictures, 19 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Riders compete in the annual Ride Joburg Road 2023 bicycle race in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 November 2023. The event is a 97 kilometers long cycling race and sees some of the country’s best professional racers riding alongside thousands of amateur riders. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Australia’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
South African award winning praise poet, actress, Jessica Mbangeni at the 29th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, 18 November 2023. The awards honour exceptional and outstanding artists in different genres of music. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Little Amal walks with the assistance of puppeteers along Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Mexico, 19 November 2023. Little Amal, a 3.7 meters (12 feet) tall puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl and a symbol of the struggle for the human rights of refugees, toured the center and south of Mexico City as part of her journey through the country from 06 to 26 November 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
A wooden boat of Rohingya refugees is stranded after landing on a beach at Kulee Village, Pidie, Indonesia, 19 November 2023. According to local police, another group of 240 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, landed on the beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province on 19 November following another recent arrival of a group of 194 people on 14 November 2023. Aceh is one of the transit areas for Rohingya refugees before they continue their journey to other countries such as Malaysia and Australia. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Newly crowned Mrs South Africa Tshego Gaelae at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, in Kempton Park, 18 November 2023. Mrs South Africa provides coaching, skills training, and networking opportunities to help participants to transform their lives and careers, and gain confidence in their abilities as leaders and change makers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Hindu devotees perform rituals and offer prayers to the Sun God on the occasion of the Hindu festival ‘Chhath Puja’ at Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, 19 November 2023. Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God, also known as Surya Shashti. The Sun, considered the god of energy and the life force, is worshiped during the Chhath festival to promote well-being, prosperity, and progress. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Chaeyeon Kim of South Korea performs during Exhibition Gala of the ISU Grand Prix Espoo 2023 in Espoo, Finland, 19 November 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
A man walks next to a vehicle that was swept away by the current of rain in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 19 November 2023. Torrential rains since 17 November have forced nearly 8,000 people from their homes, damaged buildings and infrastructure, and left several people dead. Authorities have confirmed nine deaths so far. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria
Two firefighters observe a large fire raging in the vicinity of the BR-262 highway in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 18 November 2023 (Issued 19 November 2023). The flames continue to devour everything in their path in the Pantanal, the largest wetland on the planet, amid a climate of tension with landowners in the area, who resort to silence and coercion to prevent the disaster from spreading. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
