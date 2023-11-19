Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

19 Nov 2023

05:34 pm

48 hours in pictures, 19 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

South Africa Ride Joburg Road 2023 cycling race

Riders compete in the annual Ride Joburg Road 2023 bicycle race in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 November 2023. The event is a 97 kilometers long cycling race and sees some of the country’s best professional racers riding alongside thousands of amateur riders. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa Ride Joburg Road 2023 cycling race
Riders compete in the annual Ride Joburg Road 2023 bicycle race in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 November 2023. The event is a 97 kilometers long cycling race and sees some of the country’s best professional racers riding alongside thousands of amateur riders. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Australia's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
Australia’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
South African award winning praise poet, actress, Jessica Mbangeni
South African award winning praise poet, actress, Jessica Mbangeni at the 29th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, 18 November 2023. The awards honour exceptional and outstanding artists in different genres of music. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Little Amal, symbol of the struggle for refugee rights, visits Mexico City
Little Amal walks with the assistance of puppeteers along Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Mexico, 19 November 2023. Little Amal, a 3.7 meters (12 feet) tall puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl and a symbol of the struggle for the human rights of refugees, toured the center and south of Mexico City as part of her journey through the country from 06 to 26 November 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
More Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Pidie Aceh Indonesia
A wooden boat of Rohingya refugees is stranded after landing on a beach at Kulee Village, Pidie, Indonesia, 19 November 2023. According to local police, another group of 240 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, landed on the beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province on 19 November following another recent arrival of a group of 194 people on 14 November 2023. Aceh is one of the transit areas for Rohingya refugees before they continue their journey to other countries such as Malaysia and Australia. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Newly crowned Mrs South Africa Tshego Gaelae
Newly crowned Mrs South Africa Tshego Gaelae at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, in Kempton Park, 18 November 2023. Mrs South Africa provides coaching, skills training, and networking opportunities to help participants to transform their lives and careers, and gain confidence in their abilities as leaders and change makers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Chhath Puja festival celebration in Mumbai
Hindu devotees perform rituals and offer prayers to the Sun God on the occasion of the Hindu festival ‘Chhath Puja’ at Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, 19 November 2023. Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God, also known as Surya Shashti. The Sun, considered the god of energy and the life force, is worshiped during the Chhath festival to promote well-being, prosperity, and progress. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Espoo
Chaeyeon Kim of South Korea performs during Exhibition Gala of the ISU Grand Prix Espoo 2023 in Espoo, Finland, 19 November 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
Nine people confirmed dead as heavy rains and flooding hit Dominican Republic
A man walks next to a vehicle that was swept away by the current of rain in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 19 November 2023. Torrential rains since 17 November have forced nearly 8,000 people from their homes, damaged buildings and infrastructure, and left several people dead. Authorities have confirmed nine deaths so far. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria
Fire consumes Pantanal, the wetland of Miranda, Brazil
Two firefighters observe a large fire raging in the vicinity of the BR-262 highway in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 18 November 2023 (Issued 19 November 2023). The flames continue to devour everything in their path in the Pantanal, the largest wetland on the planet, amid a climate of tension with landowners in the area, who resort to silence and coercion to prevent the disaster from spreading. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

PICTURES: Orange Farm street carnival

Read more on these topics

photography

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springbok World Cup winner dies in car accident
Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims
News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities
Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe