48 hours in pictures, 19 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Riders compete in the annual Ride Joburg Road 2023 bicycle race in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 November 2023. The event is a 97 kilometers long cycling race and sees some of the country’s best professional racers riding alongside thousands of amateur riders. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK